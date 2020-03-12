Big Ten cancels, Hy-Vee Ansborough still has toilet paper, and other coronavirus news

Grow Cedar Valley announced it would be postponing its Annual Celebration and the Strictly Business Expo until June and September, respectively, "as we all work together to prevent further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)," the organization said in a Thursday morning release.

Grow Cedar Valley's Annual Celebration, which was to be held March 31, will now be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 9 at Bien VenU Event Center in Cedar Falls.

The organization's Strictly Business Expo, which was to be held April 7, was pushed back to 3-7 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Hilton Garden Inn and Cedar Falls Convention Center.

Those with questions were asked to call (319) 232-1156.

Heroes Among Us postpones until May

Heroes Among Us, an award ceremony recognizing locals who have done extraordinary deeds, will be postponed until May.

Joe Surma, manager of MercyOne's foundations, said in a release Thursday morning that the Heroes Among Us event scheduled for March 26 would be moved to May 28. The event would still begin with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.