Big Read Program focuses on 'Our Town' as Waterloo Community Playhouse prepares show

“Our goal is to have some structured book readings or discussions, have scenes or vignettes performed to allow people who are reading the book to see a little bit of it played out in front of them, and the culmination will be the production in September,” he explained.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

WCP Executive Director Norman Ussery said Big Read Program participants may be invited to a rehearsal, as well. “We’re trying to demystify the theater. ‘Our Town’ has been part of our culture. Anyone who has dabbled in theater during high school is probably familiar with the play. I’ve been to several events where people have introduced themselves and talk about ‘Our Town’ and remember what they did in the play in high school. It’s become a badge that people wear,” he said.

Wilder wrote the three-act play in 1938 about the everyday lives of townspeople in fictional Grover’s Corners. It is frequently revived in high school and community theaters across the country, said WCP Executive Director Norman Ussery. “The play is part of our culture. I’ve been at several events where people know we’re doing the show and have introduced themselves and talked about their experiences with ‘Our Town,’ remembering what they did in the play in high school. It’s become a badge that people wear,” he said.