Big Read Program focuses on 'Our Town' as Waterloo Community Playhouse prepares show

WATERLOO – Some stories stand the test of time. Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “Our Town” is one of those timeless stories, not only because, as critics have said, “it is the greatest American play ever written,” but because its humanity still touches audiences to their core.
“Our Town” will be on stage at the Waterloo Community Playhouse Sept. 17-26. Through the Big Read Program, copies of the book will be provided to libraries, book clubs and individuals to read and engage in discussions ahead of the show’s opening. Discounts will be offered to groups participating in the program to see the entire production.
“It’s a wonderful outreach opportunity for us to invite people to participate in something they love to do – read – but who haven’t been interested in getting involved in theater or attending a play,” said outreach coordinator J’Kalein Madison.
Free copies of the book are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the WCP’s Walker Building, 224 Commercial St. Copies can also be checked out at local libraries.
The Big Read Program is through the National Endowment for the Arts and Arts Midwest.
“This is a new direction for the theater to go, encouraging people to explore the Playhouse. Not everyone wants to be an actor or work behind the scenes, but this is one of the ways we can welcome new patrons to the theater to see a show,” Madison said.
“Our goal is to have some structured book readings or discussions, have scenes or vignettes performed to allow people who are reading the book to see a little bit of it played out in front of them, and the culmination will be the production in September,” he explained.
WCP Executive Director Norman Ussery said Big Read Program participants may be invited to a rehearsal, as well. “We’re trying to demystify the theater. ‘Our Town’ has been part of our culture. Anyone who has dabbled in theater during high school is probably familiar with the play. I’ve been to several events where people have introduced themselves and talk about ‘Our Town’ and remember what they did in the play in high school. It’s become a badge that people wear,” he said.
Wilder wrote the three-act play in 1938 about the everyday lives of townspeople in fictional Grover’s Corners. It is frequently revived in high school and community theaters across the country, said WCP Executive Director Norman Ussery. “The play is part of our culture. I’ve been at several events where people know we’re doing the show and have introduced themselves and talked about their experiences with ‘Our Town,’ remembering what they did in the play in high school. It’s become a badge that people wear,” he said.
Wilder used the metatheatrical device of setting the play in a theater where it is being performed. As the main character, the stage manager declares, “This is the way we were: In our growing up and in our marrying and in our living and in our dying.” The story follows the lives of childhood friends George Gibbs and Emily Webb who grow up, fall in love and marry.
Although written almost a century ago, Ussery said the play connects with people “because relationships and how relationships form and grow has not changed. How we are as human beings has not changed, and this gets to that core. It traces the entire life of a young girl and beyond, and the smallest things are recorded in our personal history like a series of photographs. Those are the moments you remember, that leap out and become your history.”
The question the play asks — “Does anybody realize what life is while they’re living it?” — transcends race, gender and “all of the divisions that we bring and use to differentiate ourselves. That’s one reason it’s such a universal story,” Ussery said.
Books clubs and individuals wanting to be part of the Big Read may contact Madison via email at madisonj.o.626@gmail.com for more information.