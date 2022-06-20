'Big, bold, fun': Gallagher Bluedorn announces 2022 Fall season

CEDAR FALLS – Smorgasbord or buffet – whatever you call it, Steve Carignan said the menu will be loaded with great fare for Fall 2022 at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

“We wanted to go back to filling up a season with something for everyone,” said Carignan, GPBAC executive director.

This season is “Big, Bold, Fun,” and includes everything the center is known for, including touring Broadway shows and world-class comedians to family-friendly events.

The season boasts seven acts that bring big stories and bold performances and a sense of fun, Carignan said.

Chris Hale, marketing manager, agreed. “We want every person in the Cedar Valley to feel like there’s something special just for them at the Gallagher Bluedorn. We are thrilled to continue bringing great performances and experiences to our community with this fall lineup.”

Here is the season lineup. Other events may be added at a later date.

Hairspray, Sept. 13 and 14. The classic musical with a big personality and even bigger hair.

Paul Reiser, Sept. 24. Comedian, actor, television writer, author and musician best known for his roles in "Mad About You" and "Stranger Things."

Anat Cohen Quartentinho, Oct. 15. Grammy-nominated jazz clarinetist-saxophonist debuts a new quartet with Gallagher Bluedorn’s signature on-stage seating.

Disney’s "Winnie the Pooh," Oct. 18. A new story from the Hundred Acre Wood grows to life on stage in this Broadway musical’s first national tour.

"Jesus Christ Superstar," Oct. 24 and 25. The 50th anniversary tour of the smash-hit musical phenomenon. The classic story showcased in a bold, new way.

Ailey II, Nov. 6. Universally renowned dance company founded by the great Alvin Ailey. The perfect show for families with youth tickets only a buck a kid.

Million Dollar Quartet: Christmas, Nov. 19. Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley unite to present audience-favorite Christmas hits.

Tickets go on sale to the public online, in-person, or over the phone at 10 a.m. July 28. To order early, join Friends of the Gallagher Bluedorn for exclusive perks, including priority ticket ordering. Visit GBPAC.com for more information and to see the entire line-up.

The Gallagher Bluedorn is also in the midst of raising funds for a $14.9 million expansion project centered around elevating the patron experience. Guests can expect an expansion of the lobby, ticketing and concessions areas, new seats, and much more, all coming soon to the center. Learn more at GBPAC.com/Renovation.

