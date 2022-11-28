Bien VenU Event Center to welcome 'Big Soil Health Event' next month

CEDAR FALLS — A “farmer first” education, training and networking event is coming to Cedar Falls.

The second annual “Big Soil Health Event” is aimed at increasing soil health and function, quality of life, and the return on investment. It will span nearly 20 hours over two days: 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Bien VenU Event Center, 7400 Hudson Road.

Soil Regen and Continuum Ag, two soil health companies, will provide producers, landowners, consumers, and food and agriculture industry members with a ground-up educational experience.

Additionally, the event will encourage and illuminate soil health practice adoption as well as highlight the benefits to the land, return on investment, water quality and human health.

“Participants will share in a conversation about how regenerative agriculture is imperative for healthy food, clean water, and happy communities,” according to a news release. “This year’s event features a systems approach to soil and human health, including diverse speakers ranging from farmers, soil health advocates, scientists and health care professionals.”

One highlight will be the “Farm to Brew Challenge,” sponsored by Soil Regen and AGI Digital.

Six craft brewers — Big Grove, Allerton Brewing Company, Second State Brewing, Millstream Brewing, Gravity Storm Brewing and The Iowa Project Brewing Company — will use “Regenerative Verified” malted barley to brew award-winning beer. A panel of judges will pick their favorite beer and the winner will receive $1,000 at the end of day one. Breweries will be available for taste testing during the event.

Soil Regen, too, will announce the winner of the inaugural Iowa Leopold Conservation Award. Sand County Foundation and national sponsor American Farmland Trust annually present the awards to farmers, ranchers and forestland owners in about half the country’s states for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation.

“Soil health events are all over, and Mitchell Hora, from Continuum Ag, asked that we have one here in Iowa because there’s a concern about water quality and a need for regenerative agriculture,” Liz Haney, co-owner of Soil Regen, said.

In its second year, more of a focus will be placed on teaching about how to have success with various practices.

“How do you increase profitability for the long term, and what’s the return on investment, and what’s the best way to manage it all,” said Russell Hedrick, a Soil Regen co-owner. “Those practices don’t mean sacrificing yield or profitability.”

“We’ll give people the support that they need to help with their farming and producing journey,” added Haney. “There will be a lot of good networking, and a lot of farmers and producers who will get a lot of good information and will get the contact information they need to help with the next step.”

This year’s event also features a systems approach to soil and human health, including diverse speakers ranging from farmers, soil health advocates, scientists, and health care professionals.

“The Ag industry plays such a vital role in our economy. We are grateful to have the opportunity to welcome hundreds of visitors to Cedar Falls for this conference, and it would not be possible without the incredible partnerships of Soil Regen and the Bien VenU Event Center, who have worked diligently to make this event happen in our city,” said Adam Bolander, sales and marketing coordinator at the Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau. “We are looking forward to a successful event and having the ability to showcase our community.”

At least 500 people are expected to attend. If interested in registering, go online to agsoilregen.com/bigsoilhealth. Walk-ins also are welcome.

Day 1

Brian Dougherty, ag engineer and Nuffield farming scholar from Iowa State University, will provide a big picture look at production Ag and explore strategies that help with transitioning to a more resilient food system, as well as revitalizing farms and rural communities.

Adam Daugherty, NRCS district conservationist in Coffee County, Tennessee, will take attendees deeper into transitional Ag systems with a discussion about cover crop use management and production.

Participants will have a conversation with Adam Chappell, entomologist and farmer from Cotton Plant, Arkansas. He will share his journey reducing herbicide and pesticide inputs while using soil health practices in corn, soy, rice, and cotton production.

Hedrick, also a first generation farmer from North Carolina, will share his experience in regenerative farming, soil testing, nutrient management, and diversifying his operations

Hora, an Iowa farmer and founder of Continuum Ag, will host a farmer panel featuring Wayne Volkl, Ryan Gibbs, Jay Lane, Schaffer Ridgeway and the Leopold Conservation Award Winner.

Day 2

Rick Haney, developer of the Haney Test, former USDA-ARS researcher, and Chief Scientific Officer of Regen Ag Lab, will discuss the process of developing the Haney test, its use and implications for production and reducing input costs.

Producers will gain first-hand knowledge of soil testing for soil health and fertility from Lance Gunderson, owner of Regen Ag Lab. He will discuss in depth soil and plant analyses methods that can be used to increase return on investment and manage production in regenerative systems.

Jerry Hatfield, former director of the USDA Laboratory for Agriculture and the Environment, will talk about food security, soils, climate and population.

Erin Meyer, founder of Basil’s Harvest, food business entrepreneur, register dietician, and sustainable foods chef, will host a regenerative food nexus featuring experts in regenerative food and food as medicine.