Biden announces Waterloo event Saturday before Iowa Caucuses

WATERLOO -- Former Vice President Joe Biden, currently polling in second place among Democrats running for the presidential nomination, will campaign across the state in the coming week leading up to the Iowa Caucuses -- including a stop in Waterloo this weekend, his campaign announced.

Biden will hold a Community Event at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1., at the National Cattle Congress Pavilion, 250 Ansborough Ave., in Waterloo.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/208282/

Biden is currently polling at 22% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to RealClearPolitics. That's behind U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, at 25%, but ahead of Pete Buttigieg at 17% and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 13.5%.

PHOTOS: Joe Biden campaigns in Waterloo

