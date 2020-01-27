You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Biden announces Waterloo event Saturday before Iowa Caucuses
0 comments

Biden announces Waterloo event Saturday before Iowa Caucuses

{{featured_button_text}}
Election 2020 Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden addressese supporters during a campaign event with the International Association of Bridge, Structural, and Ornamental Iron Workers, on Sunday in Des Moines, Iowa.

 MATT ROURKE, ASSOCIATED PRESS

WATERLOO -- Former Vice President Joe Biden, currently polling in second place among Democrats running for the presidential nomination, will campaign across the state in the coming week leading up to the Iowa Caucuses -- including a stop in Waterloo this weekend, his campaign announced.

Biden will hold a Community Event at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1., at the National Cattle Congress Pavilion, 250 Ansborough Ave., in Waterloo.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/208282/

Biden is currently polling at 22% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to RealClearPolitics. That's behind U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, at 25%, but ahead of Pete Buttigieg at 17% and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 13.5%.

PHOTOS: Joe Biden campaigns in Waterloo

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Courier staff writer (currently politics) from 2007-2012 and from 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa Associated Press Media Editors award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018).

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News