SHEFFIELD – A bicyclist has been flown to a hospital with serious injuries following a crash with a semi in Franklin County early Monday.
The cyclist's identity has not been released beyond and age --- 26 --- but the victim was flown to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., by Mercy Air Med, according to the Iowa State. Troopers said the cyclist had life-threatening injuries.
The Kenworth semi, driven by 62-year-old Dennis Gjerde of McCallsburg, was headed north on Highway 65 at about 3:40 a.m. when it struck the bicyclist, who was also heading north, according to the State Patrol.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Sheffield EMS and the Iowa Department of Transportation assisted troopers at the scene.
