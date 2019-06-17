WAVERLY – A Waverly teen who was injured in a weekend bicycle accident has been transferred to an Iowa City hospital for treatment.
Gaston Gonnerman, 15, was treated at Waverly Health before he was moved to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, according to the accident report.
The report indicates his head struck the windshield of a Ford Escape, leaving him with facial lacerations, a large contusion and a possible broken vertebrae and other bones.
The crash happened at about 5:13 p.m. Saturday on Bremer Avenue/Highway 3 near the intersection with Eighth Street.
The Escape, driven by 44-year-old Bridgette Gruenberg of Iowa City, was headed east on Bremer when Gonnerman, headed south on his bike on the Eighth Street sidewalk, crossed Bremer.
Gonnerman told police he crossed after stopping, and he said his view of traffic was blocked by another vehicle that was turning, and Gruenberg said she didn’t see the bike until the last moment before the crash, the report states.
No citations were issued in the crash.
