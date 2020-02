WATERLOO -- A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on Greenhill Road early Sunday and died.

Waterloo Police said the crash was reported about 12:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of Greenhill Road.

The adult male cyclist was found deceased at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

No names are being released until family notifications are made.

