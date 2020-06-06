You are the owner of this article.
Bicyclist hospitalized in Waterloo crash
top story

Bicyclist hospitalized in Waterloo crash

WATERLOO – A Waterloo bicyclist has been taken to an Iowa City hospital following a Wednesday afternoon accident.

Details of the crash weren’t available, but the accident happened at about 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of West Ridgeway Avenue and West Ridge Drive when the bike and a vehicle collided, according to police.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue took the cyclist, 56-year-old James Junkman, to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, and he was then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.

Police said the injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

