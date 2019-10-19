{{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE (AP) — Authorities in eastern Iowa say a bicyclist has died after being hit by a car in Muscatine County.

The Iowa State Patrol said 56-year-old Michael Joseph Mann, of Muscatine, was biking on a county road near Moscow late Thursday afternoon when a vehicle struck him from behind. Moscow is about 13 miles north of Muscatine.

Mann was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the car was Timothy Lee Miller, 59, of Muscatine. Investigators have not reported filing charges in the case.

