WATERLOO – A bicyclist who was injured in a collision with a car last week has died.
Waterloo police said Tuesday they were notified over the weekend that Eugene David Harding, 31, of Cedar Falls, died. Harding had been at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City since the Aug. 22 accident on Broadway Street.
Authorities said he suffered head injuries in the collision.
The crash remains under investigation by the Waterloo Police Department, and no citations have been issued.
Harding was pedaling east on Broadway at about 6:20 p.m. Aug. 22 when he was apparently struck from behind by an eastbound car, police said. The driver told officers she had reached down to pick up a cigarette but had kept her eyes on the road, according to police records. She told police she saw the bicyclist in the middle of the roadway but was unable to stop, records state.
The accident was the second fatal bike crash in the Waterloo area in recent months.
On July 2, competitive bicyclist and tri-athlete Connie Inks, 54, was traveling south on Highway 218 north of Washburn when she was struck from behind by southbound passenger car. She was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead later that day. The collision remains under investigation by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
What a shame. If she had "kept her eyes on the road" while reaching down she should have seen him in time to avoid hitting him. Need to check her cell phone records. Why are there no charges yet?
Who was driving the car?
From an earlier Courier story (linked on this page): "The driver, Nicole Andreesen, 32, of Waverly, told police she was headed east on Broadway Street and had reached down to get a cigarette."
I gave up cycling after moving to Iowa over a decade ago, having lived (and cycled) much of my life on the East coast and in IL, MN, and WI. As much as I loved bicycling (usually 3-4K/yr), I was shocked by how dangerous the roads are here in Iowa for cyclists. Two words: NO SHOULDERS. A car coming from behind WILL hit you if you don't go into the gravel or it doesn't swerve to the side. No coincidence these 2 cyclists were killed from behind. Recent ADT survey (if I remember correctly) found 7 out of the 20 most dangerous cities in the US for bicyclists are in Iowa. I'm not surprised.
Just trying to get home from work. Rest in peace buddy.
