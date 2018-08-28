Subscribe for 33¢ / day
A bicyclist was injured in a collision with a passenger car Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, on Broadway Street in Waterloo.

WATERLOO – A bicyclist who was injured in a collision with a car last week has died.

Waterloo police said Tuesday they were notified over the weekend that Eugene David Harding, 31, of Cedar Falls, died. Harding had been at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City since the Aug. 22 accident on Broadway Street.

Authorities said he suffered head injuries in the collision.

The crash remains under investigation by the Waterloo Police Department, and no citations have been issued.

Harding was pedaling east on Broadway at about 6:20 p.m. Aug. 22 when he was apparently struck from behind by an eastbound car, police said. The driver told officers she had reached down to pick up a cigarette but had kept her eyes on the road, according to police records. She told police she saw the bicyclist in the middle of the roadway but was unable to stop, records state.

The accident was the second fatal bike crash in the Waterloo area in recent months.

On July 2, competitive bicyclist and tri-athlete Connie Inks, 54, was traveling south on Highway 218 north of Washburn when she was struck from behind by southbound passenger car. She was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead later that day. The collision remains under investigation by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

