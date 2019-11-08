WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Children’s Theatre will have auditions for “The Frog Prince of Spamalot” at 6 p.m. Nov. 20 and 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at the WCP/BHCT Walker Building, 224 Commercial St.
Show dates are Feb. 21 through Feb. 29, and director is Anita Ross.
In the story, Hyronomous the frog is lonely and alone until Gloria the Good Witch appears and tells him he has been cursed by an evil witch and is really a prince trapped in a frog’s body. She encourages him to go to Spamalot to find the friend and maiden who can break the curse.
Characters include Hyronomous A. Frog, Gloria Goodwitch, Princess Gladiola, Princess Tulip, Princess Violet, Princess Peony, Princess Rose, Delphinium, Sir Lancelot Pancelot, Arthur the Page, Cook, Aunt Queen Bea and Bertha.
Some roles may be doubled. Ages are approximate.
Auditions include performing selections from the script (cold reads) and improv games.
WCP/BHCT is committed to a policy of open auditions. Scripts will be available for a week-long perusal with a $10 deposit. Stop by the WCP/BHCT Walker Building during normal business hours to pick up a script.
