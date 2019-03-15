WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Children’s Theatre has chosen the cast for “Junie B. Jones,” on stage from April 26 from May 4.
Natalie Lindaman will be playing Junie B. Jones.
Olivia Carter will play Grace, Erin Aissen is the pink fluffy girl, and Addison Voelker is Lucille.
The grouchy typing lady will be played by Abby Wendland, Mrs. is Lily Watson, and Mother is Kari Lindaman
Oliver Treloar will play Jim, and John Mardis will play Grandpa Frank Miller. Spencer Eldridge is handsome Warren, Furuke Joiner is Ricardo, and Laura Steffen will play the principal.
The classmates and choir will include Mackenzie Cole, Justin Gavigan, Michael Reel, Scarlet Klein, Emma Wolff, Emily Lindaman and Taylor Launstein.
