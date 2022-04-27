BHCGA awards $6.5M for Waterloo park improvements

WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo will receive a $6.5 million gaming grant to help cover the estimated $16 million cost of planned aquatic center improvements at Byrnes Park and Gates Park.

It’s part of more than $7.3 million in grants awarded to three government entities and seven nonprofits, the Black Hawk County Gaming Association announced this week.

The grant to the city of Waterloo is the largest single donation ever awarded by the BHCGA.

“The city of Waterloo has spent significant time developing plans to improve neighborhoods and create spaces for everyone to enjoy,” said BHCGA executive director Emily Hanson in a press release. “We are proud to partner on this innovative project that will help instill a new sense of community pride.”

In February, the Waterloo Leisure Services Commission approved the city’s aquatic master plan, put together jointly by consultants Ballard*King and Associates, Water Technology Inc. and Ritland+Kuiper Landscape Architects. A major component of this plan involves replacing the pools at both parks. The outdoor pools both turned 40 last year. Both had projected lifespans of 25 years and need frequent repairs.

Byrnes Park will get a six-lane, 25-yard lap pool with a diving board, along with a zero-depth entry play pool and a lazy river with an integrated waterslide catch pool. The pool at Gates Park will be replaced with a large splash pad. A separate Gates Park Master Plan calls for several non-aquatic elements like new basketball courts, a roller skating track, amphitheater and inclusive playground.

Leisure Services Director Paul Huting said in Febraury the renovations will cost around $8 million per park.

Mayor Quentin Hart said the grant is a huge boost to plans to renovate both parks.

“I definitely want to thank Black Hawk County Gaming, Leisure Services and all of our stakeholders for giving their input and giving their support for this transformational project,” Hart said.

The project is slated to begin next April and will be paid for over the course of five years.

Other grants announced by the BHCGA include:

Hawkeye Community College smart automation certification alliance training center, $500,000.

Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office evidence processing facility, $200,000.

One City United classroom, $34,000.

Back 2 Basics Inc. youth empowerment program, $25,000.

Cedar Valley Soccer mission playground: Cedar Valley Soccer Club, $24,000.

UrbanDevelopers coding clubs $20,000.

EMBARC community-based support for refugee/immigrant students $20,000.

Cedar Valley Makers laser cutter, $9,773.

Waterloo Rowing Club oars and monitors project, $2,340.

Revenue for the BHCGA comes from fees received from the Isle Casino Hotel. Since its inception in 2007, the Black Hawk County Gaming Association has gifted more than $68 million to 637 different projects in seven counties and 51 cities in Northeast Iowa.

Next week, the organization will begin its out-of-county grant cycle, which will conclude in August. The next Black Hawk County Grant Cycle opens September 1. Visit bhcga.org for further details on funding guidelines or contact staff at (319) 433-1153 to address any additional questions.

