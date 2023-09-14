WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gaming Association has announced its latest slate of funding recipients, with projects ranging from renovations to new equipment.

The BHCGA granted $154,000 to various organizations in and beyond the Cedar Valley. The largest share – a total of $50,000 – was awarded to Amani Community Services in Cedar Rapids for its Center for Peace and Healing in Waterloo. Another $39,000 has been granted to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo.

According to Chris Kanges, director of development for NEIFB, the money will be used to help purchase new equipment, including forklifts and pallet jacks. Kanges said that the equipment in the food bank’s warehouse is out of date and needs to be replaced. The BHCGA funds will provide it with what is needed.

“It will just replace some of the older equipment that we have that’s aging out – it’s getting to be more expensive to maintain,” Kanges said. “Since we moved into the warehouse 10 years ago, this is really the first time we’ve upgraded the equipment.”

The Independence Area Food Pantry also got a boost of $15,000 to help relocate its entire operation from 201 Second Ave. N.E. to the old public health building on First Street West.

It was one of two Independence projects funded, with $25,000 going to the town’s Parks and Recreation Department to provide infield turf for the Baseball/Softball Complex.

Another $25,000 was granted to Waverly Public Library to make room for renewal at the building.

According to Sarah Meyer, library director, new space is being added to the building for teens, a tech area, and a social space. The children’s area will also be expanded and a fireside quiet area will go in where the current conference room is.

“We’re just absolutely thrilled to have received it this year,” Meyer said. “It’s an important part of the funding for our project and we’re looking forward to providing more space for teens and renovating the rest of the space for the community.

This is an important piece of the puzzle, so we’re just thrilled.”

