WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Gaming Association has awarded $739,000 to local projects, including the new Emergency Services building in Gilbertville and the restoration of Casey Lake at Hickory Hills Park.

The money was given as part of the gaming association’s fiscal year 2023 spring grant cycle.

The largest of these donations was a $225,000 grant to the city of Gilbertville to help with the construction of its new Emergency Services Center, which has an estimated cost of more than $2.8 million. According to Gilbertville Mayor Mark Thome, it’s a good boost to the completion of the 12,400-square-foot building.

“One of the other big points is it is a public safety building, but we cover so much territory — I mean we cover 69 square miles,” Thome said. “If we only covered the city of Gilbertville, we’d need a much smaller facility and a lot less equipment.”

The new center will house the fire department, police and emergency medical services. In addition, the facility will open up the possibility of purchasing and storing new equipment.

In a March special election, voters approved a ballot measure to issue $1.25 million in general obligation bonds for construction of the center. Along with the bond funds, the city is receiving $500,000 in federal funding allotted in January as part of an omnibus appropriations bill. So far, the community has raised an additional $250,000 toward the building’s cost.

The bonds are expected to be repaid with property tax proceeds over 10 years at a rate of $3.09 per $1,000 of taxable value. For the owner of a home assessed at $100,000, that rate would increase property taxes by about $175 per year. For a commercial property valued at $250,000, the annual tax impact would be about $695.

That tax will start in the fiscal year beginning July 1. With those tax dollars lagging behind, the city is looking for ways raise the remaining money, which Thome estimates at being between $500,000 and $575,000.

“It’s a big boost, the gaming grant. It was a big part,” said Thome. “We’re going to have to go out and just look for some more avenues of dollars.”

According to Thome, the $225,000 received from the gaming association will help the city reach its goal that much faster. The city is also looking at other possible grants.

The city is expected to seek bids for the project around September.

Another $200,000 went to the dredging and restoration of Casey Lake southwest of La Porte City. According to Mike Hendrickson, executive director of Black Hawk County Conservation, the project is overdue as the lake has fallen into the impaired waters list.

The total cost of the project is expected to come in at slightly over $3 million. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will cover 75% of the cost. Hendrickson explained that the $200,000 will go towards the remaining 25% that the county would have to pay, saving the taxpayers money.

“This is a huge step for us,” Hendrickson said. “We’re very thrilled with the $200,000 that we received from gaming. It will go a long, long way towards covering our 25% of the construction costs, so yes, it’s a big thing.”

Another six-figure boon was given to the Boys & Girls Club of the Cedar Valley. According to development director Rebecca McCarty, the $100,000 it received from the gaming association will go to the purchase and construction of a new elevator unit for the main clubhouse at 515 Lime St. in Waterloo. This allows greater handicap accessibility to visitors on the site, which usually sees its activities relegated strictly to the first floor.

The entire project was expected to come in at around $200,000. With the $350,000 the club received from the 2022 Community Development Block Grant, officials expect to have all the funding needed to finish the elevator and allow for the addition of more restrooms and a handwashing station.

“The building needs a lot of love and upkeep and renovation,” McCarty said. “But the elevator is a really great priority to make sure that we are doing what our mission statement says that we’re doing, which is helping those who need it.”

Another $100,000 was allocated to Exceptional Persons Inc. in Waterloo for its Smart Home Technology Project. According to Katie Slade, EPI Inc. executive director, the organization provides service coordination and assistance to those with disabilities. The funding helps it meet that mission.

“We are very grateful to Black Hawk County Gaming Association,” Slade stated. “It’s one of the fist times we’ve applied for funding, so we’re just very excited that our project was a good fit.”

Five other projects were selected to receive grants in the fiscal year 2023 package. They include: The Cedar Valley Arboretum, $50,000 for the first phase of its master plan; Lutheran Services in Iowa, $25,000 for its Black Hawk County immigrant and refugee community services; Friends of the National Cattle Congress, $25,000 for the National Cattle Congress Pavilion’s automatic sprinkler fire protection system; SuccessLink, $7,000 for a new data system; and the Cedar Valley Youth Sports Association, $7,000 for updates to Evansdale’s Deerwood Park.

