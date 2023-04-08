CEDAR FALLS — The Beyond Pink Team will host the next All Cancer Support Group meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. April 18. Women living with any type of cancer are welcome to join for the free session at the Cedar Valley Unitarian Church, 3912 Cedar Heights Dr.

Stacy Glascock is the special guest and will lead a talk at 6 pm. Masks are optional, and light refreshments will be provided.

April’s topic is “The Flat Revolution!” Glascock, a physician assistant, will speak on her experience, and why she decided to stay flat and skip reconstruction. While her choice was specific to her cancer, discussion of the night will focus on how to best advocate for yourself when it comes to surgery and treatment choices.

The All Cancer Support Group meets quarterly on the third Tuesday of January, April, June, and September. For more information about the group, call Angela Hamilton at 319-231-3143 or Dee Hughes at 319-504-6492; or check out beyondpinkteam.org.

US Navy deploys more chaplains for suicide prevention