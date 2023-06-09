CEDAR FALLS — Women living with any type of cancer diagnosis are invited to attend the Beyond Pink Team All Cancer Support Group from 5-7 p.m. June 20 at the Cedar Valley Unitarian Church, 3912 Cedar Heights Drive.

MercyOne mental health care provider Jessica Nauholz will begin speaking at 6 p.m. with a focus on how to balance your mental health while living with cancer. Nauholz specializes in anxiety, depression and grief counseling. She is certified in oncology social work.

Masks are optional and light refreshments will be provided.

The All Cancer Support Group meets quarterly on the third Tuesday of January, April, June and September. For more information, call Angela Hamilton at (319) 231-3143 or Dee Hughes at (319) 504-6492; or visit the website, beyondpinkteam.org.