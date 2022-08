Beyond Pink fundraising sale starts Thursday

CEDAR FALLS — The “Team Sherry” Fundraising Sale is holding its fifth annual event in memory of Sherry DeBord Schumacher raising money for the Beyond Pink TEAM.

The sale will be held 5-8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Greenhill Baptist Church, 4316 Cedar Heights Drive. As in past years, this sale offers quality items, a wide variety and something for everyone.