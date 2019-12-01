WATERLOO — The Beyond Pink Team, a program of the Cedar Valley Cancer Committee, has established the Beyond Pink Quasi Endowment Fund with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.
This fund provides long-term financial sustainability and assists with charitable activities that benefit women seeking education, diagnosis, or services related to breast cancer. This is the second fund Beyond Pink Team has established with the Community Foundation.
“The Beyond Pink Team is very blessed to receive many donations throughout the year that fully fund our organization. It is through those donations, large and small, that allow us to provide our services to many deserving individuals,” said Jeanne Olson, treasurer of the Beyond Pink Team. “BPT has granted $72,147 to 85 individuals impacted by breast cancer in 2019, which will be our largest year yet.”
The Beyond Pink Quasi Endowment Fund is professionally managed and invested to grow over time but allows the Beyond Pink Team increased flexibility to access funds when needed. Distributions from the quasi endowment fund assist in charitable activities including but not limited to operations, programs, and unexpected or emergency expenses. The Beyond Pink Team also holds the Beyond Pink Fund, established in 2006 with CFNEIA. This expendable fund provides fiduciary support for fundraising activities enabling the charitable activities of the Beyond Pink Team, including the annual Pink Ribbon Run held in October.
Financial gifts of any size to the fund are welcome. Gifts can be made to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, 50613. Checks should be made payable to Beyond Pink Fund (Quasi). Gifts can also be made on the Community Foundation’s secure website at fund.cfneia.org/beyondpinkquasi.
