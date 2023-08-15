CEDAR FALLS — Bev Michael has been chosen as an Iowan of the Day for the 2023 Iowa State Fair.

The Cedar Falls resident will be recognized at noon Friday on the Anne & Bill Riley stage at the fairgrounds in Des Moines. The Iowa State Fair opened Thursday and continues through Sunday.

When she first heard the news, Michael thought it was a prank call.

“I answered the phone, and someone said they were from the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation and told me about being Iowan of the Day. At first I didn’t take it seriously. It put me totally in shock, and it took a little while to recover from the shock and realize it was real,” said Michael, who puts her age at “80+.”

The honor is provided by the foundation and Cookies Food Products.

Michael continues to serve her community as volunteer. Since 1994, she has contributed 6,250 volunteer hours at Sartori Memorial Hospital, now MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center. She has served as president of the hospital auxiliary for three years, chaired the annual May Breakfast, coordinated blood drives, managed the hospital gift shop, chaired the teen volunteer committee and assisted at the Sturgis Falls Medic Tent.

Michael has co-chaired the annual MercyOne Festival of Trees fundraiser for a number of years. In addition, she has held a seat on the Iowa Hospital Auxiliary Board, serving as vice president.

She took early retirement from John Deere in 1993 and chose to devote her time to volunteer work, particularly for MercyOne.

“What is nearest and dearest to my heart is health care. We’re fortunate to have a hospital in Cedar Falls and two good ones close by in Waterloo. At a national auxiliary convention in San Antonio one year, I heard people from small towns in so many states talk about driving 100 miles for medical care. My heart went out to them and I think how lucky we are,” Michael said.

“Bev is a treasure – shout it from the rooftops,” said Diane Jorgensen, fund development and special events coordinator at MercyOne Northeast Iowa. “Everybody should be so lucky to have a volunteer like Bev. She’s a gem, and I admire her so much. She’s a joy to be around and does so much for us, and people respond to her. She communicates our mission so well.”

Michael’s efforts extend beyond the hospital. She has worked with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Waterloo Center for the Arts and Cedar Falls Chamber of Commerce.

She served as a host at the Cedar Falls Visitors and Tourism Bureau and ushered at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. She also coordinated baking cookies for overnight RAGBRAI riders in Cedar Falls and served nearly 10 years as chair of the Friends of Western Home Communities.

Michael has received three Governor’s Volunteer awards and two Cedar Falls Mayor’s awards as well as the Shining Star award from the Iowa Hospital Auxiliary.

The honoree credits her husband, Richard, for his support and help. “I feel very honored, very humbled, and I think my husband should be up there with me because he has helped me with so much,” Michael said.

Along with accommodations at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown, she will receive a gift bag, grandstand concert tickets, use of the Iowan of the Day golf cart, a cash prize, Iowa State Fair admission tickets and VIP parking.

“We’ll spend our free time on Friday checking out the fair. Richard doesn’t remember ever having been to the fair, and I haven’t been since the 1980s. I remember it was 101 degrees, not a breeze stirring and wall-to-wall people,” Michael recalled with a laugh.

Founded in 1997, the Iowan of the Day program allows the Blue Ribbon Foundation to recognize Iowa’s most outstanding individuals. The foundation is a nonprofit 501©3 organization. Since its inception in 1993, it has generated $200 million for renovations and improvements to the historic Iowa State Fairgrounds.