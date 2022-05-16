Betty Marshall: People's Choice nurse 'brightens the world that surrounds her'

Fourth in a series on Cedar Valley Top 15 Nurses

WATERLOO – Betty Marshall’s love of nursing comes naturally.

“My grandmother was a nurse, my sister, my aunt,” she said. “It’s in my blood. I really looked up to them.

“My first experience with nursing was as a volunteer in the nurse’s office at West Junior High School. I really enjoyed that.”

Marshall graduated from West High School and went on to Hawkeye Technical College.

“I also volunteered at MercyOne – old Covenant – taking pictures of the babies. I was always in the nursing environment. It was a good option for me.

“I got my RN and started at Allen Hospital in 1992,” she said. “I was born there, and I’ve worked my whole career there.

“When I was in nursing school, an instructor told me about an opening in surgical intensive care. I applied for the job and got it,” Marshall said. “I’ve never looked for another job. I’ve never wanted to leave.”

Marshall mentions Linda Benson and Marilyn Huber as being instrumental in mentoring her. “I owe a lot to them. I’ve said that to their kids. ‘Your mom taught me everything I know.’”

After considering her options, Marshall landed in ambulatory outpatient surgery.

Marshall does pre-admission screening.

Alana Harter wrote in nominating Marshall for Top Nurses honors, “She has mentored many students over the years, served on internal committees, led EPIC training and so much more. I endlessly meet former patients and co-workers who tell me about their experiences with Betty. I am always thrilled to bring up her name, because I know only positivity will follow.”

Marshall has served as a preceptor, a mentor, for Allen and Hawkeye students. She also was instrumental in switching the hospital to electronic health records through the EPIC system and helped develop the career ladder at Allen.

“It is an advancement tool that is still in place today,” she said. “It takes into account volunteering, special projects, schooling and other things to determine monetary bonuses and raises in pay. I was on the original committee. It has been in place at Allen for about 15 years. We wrote the book. We wrote the rules.”

Marshall also serves on the staff-nurse council that addresses the concerns of staff, communication between units, etc.

Marshall credits her current management team, Joyce Meyer and Heather Randall, with being open and transparent.

Through her long career, Marshall said there a lot of experiences that stand out to her.

“Working nights in the ER during the flood,” she said. “Seeing my mom’s heart beating outside of her chest during her open-heart surgery that I observed. I’m not sure many people can say that.”

And of course, Marshall will not soon forget the experience of working through COVID.

“Protocols could change within an hour. It was hard keeping up with the CDC. During COVID, visitors weren’t allowed. One 90-year-old lady was all alone. The hospital bought iPads so patients could communicate with their families. I was there while she was waking up and I was covered from head to toe in PPE (personal protective equipment). Her little husband was so excited to see her, but he didn’t know how to run the iPad and didn’t have any volume. His wife was pointing to the volume button. He finally got it and said, ‘I love you, honey. I miss you.’ That touched my heart.

“It was such a hard time for everyone,” Marshall said. “You didn’t know if you were exposed. You didn’t know if you had it on you and took it home to your family. People didn’t want to be around you. Hopefully we see an end to it and learn to live with it in a non-pandemic state.”

Marshall is just as dedicated to her family.

“Betty raised two young children while attending nursing school in hopes to provide the best possible life for her family. In return, she has been blessed with five grandchildren she devotes her life to,” Harter wrote.

“Those are my angel babies,” Marshall said of her grandchildren. Son Jacob Bates has two children, Zander and Remington; and daughter Kristy Hammargren has three children, Bella, Jace and Riley.

“It’s been a very fulfilling career. Nurses are very supportive of each other. We’re a different type of people. One minute you can be packing a chest wound and the next you’re going to lunch like nothing happened.”

Marshall said she started crying on learning about being nominated for the nursing honor.

“I am one who likes to build other people up. I didn’t expect to win anything for doing something I love to do. I feel very blessed. It is a great honor, but I honestly feel it is the whole team. All nurses need to be honored.”

