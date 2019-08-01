ROCK ISLAND, Ill. -- The pedestrian killed after being struck by two semitrailers on Interstate 74 Wednesday has been identified as Christopher C. Andrus, 36, of Rock Island, according to a release from the Illinois State Police.
Andrus was the director of operations for the Bettendorf School District, hired in 2015. He had been on medical leave and recently submitted his resignation, effective Wednesday.
This morning the district issued a statement about his death.
"We are so sad to inform you of the unexpected death of our Operations Director, Chris Andrus. He was involved in an accident on Wednesday morning, July 31. Chris was loved and respected by all who met him and will be missed by everyone. It’s beyond tragic that his life was cut short," the statement said.
Grief counseling was being made available to district staff, the release said.
Henry County Coroner Melissa Watkins said Andrus' death was caused by traumatic injuries due to the collision and that an autopsy was not planned as of this morning.
The vehicle parked on the shoulder was Andrus' and it was not disabled as far as authorities know, Illinois State Police Trooper Jason Wilson said this morning. Investigators do not know where Andrus was going or what he was doing stopped on the highway.
The case was being classified as a death investigation as of this morning and the inquiry was ongoing, Illinois State Police Trooper Jason Wilson said.
No citations have been filed against the two drivers as of Thursday morning.
