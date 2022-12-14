Bette Wubbena championed Cedar Valley with optimism, passion and hard work

WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley has lost one of its best cheerleaders.

Bette Wubbena died Sunday at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital following complications from influenza. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Monday at Locke Funeral Services at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., in Waterloo. Visitation is Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.

She was 75.

Wubbena was director of events at Grow Cedar Valley, previously Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber. She’d been employed by the organization for 32 years, organizing gatherings, meetings, conferences and special events that brought business and community together to create opportunities for the Cedar Valley.

A statement from Grow Cedar Valley reads, “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you that our Grow Cedar Valley team member, and more importantly friend, Bette Wubbena passed away on Dec. 11. We are not alone in recognizing the significant contribution Bette made to our organization over the past 32 years, throughout the community and with so many lives. Please keep her and her family in your prayers. She will be profoundly missed.”

Beloved by family, friends and colleagues alike, Wubbena has been described as a ray of “human sunshine.” Cary Darrah, president and CEO at Grow Cedar Valley said it’s a “very eloquent description of Bette. She was the epitome of what a welcoming community needs to emulate. She was welcoming to every single person she met. Bette was positive, authentic and genuine.”

In 2016, Wubbena was named Cedar Valley Woman of the Year by the Business and Professional Women’s Club of Cedar Falls. She was active in numerous organizations, volunteering with My Waterloo Days, the Waterloo Schools Foundation, the Family YWCA, Allen Foundation Development committee, the UnityPoint Health-Allen Capital Campaign and the American Heart Association Go Red Luncheon and more.

Her loss leaves a void in the community, said Stacey Bentley, president and CEO of Community Bank & Trust.

“She was a huge cheerleader for the Cedar Valley. People never said anything negative about our community with Bette in the room. She wouldn’t hear it,” said Bentley.

“She was passionate. She loved people. She was a warrior who pushed through and worked hard. That’s just want she did, who she was.”

Their friendship spanned three decades. For the last four years, Bentley co-chaired the Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health Center-UnityPoint Health Breakfast with Wubbena. “The event was Bette’s brainchild. You didn’t say ‘no’ if Bette asked – ‘Oh, you can do it,’” she’d say.

“One thing I loved about Bette, and wish I could instill in myself in her honor, is the way she took your hand and looked you in the eye. You knew she cared about you. She took that extra moment to connect with you. It was so much more than shaking hands; it was deeper than that. She made everyone feel special. Her family was her world, and my heart breaks for them.”

Wubbena was born April 4, 1947, in Waverly, the daughter of Frank E. and Alvera M. Weinberg Schoneman. She graduated from Allison-Bristow High School in 1965, and married Charles E. “Chuck” Wubbena March 9, 1968.

She worked for Allison State Bank, Mutual Lutheran in Waverly, Home Savings and Loans in Waterloo, and the Waterloo Downtown Council before joining the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber.

She is survived by her husband, daughter Michelle, son Mark, and granddaughter Lizzy Wubbena, all of Waterloo.

“Bette was an incredible human being that represented the very best of what the Cedar Valley has to offer,” said Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart.

“She was a true champion for small business and made sure that no matter how small or large, you were included. To the Wubbena family, you will remain in our prayers and thoughts. I am so grateful that I had a chance to know Bette and she will be truly missed.”

Western Home Communities CEO Kris Hansen has known Wubbena for 25 years or more. “She was energetic, optimistic, and she wasn’t going to let you say ‘no’ to whatever she asked. Even if you said ‘no,’ you ended up saying ‘yes’ to something,” he said, laughing.

“Anytime you were around Bette, you felt better. She uplifted people. I don’t think we’re going to understand until later all the glue that Bette provided to the Cedar Valley. She was heckuva person and resource in so many different ways.”

Darrah agreed. “As a staff, the team at Grow Cedar Valley will continue her hard work. She would want us to not drop one ball. What we do and how we do it has a lot to do with Bette shaping this organization. People always say no one is irreplaceable. I beg to differ when it comes to Bette.”

Wubbena once told Hansen she never planned to retire. “She wanted to keep working right up until her last day, living life to the fullest right up until the end. That’s an example we all need to follow and celebrate her life.”

