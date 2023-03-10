WATERLOO — The family of the late Bette Wubbena has established a fund with the Waterloo Community Foundation to carry on her legacy of generosity.

The hope is "The Bette W Fund" benefits anything that improves the health and vitality of Waterloo and its citizens, and will provide support for organizations promoting arts and culture, specifically for events or programs drawing people to downtown or celebrating Waterloo.

Additionally, funds may be provided to health and human services programs addressing cardiac or mental health, two causes of importance to Wubbena.

“Mom wanted everyone to have a life full of entertainment, the arts, a small-town community vibe but big-city living and, most of all, live to see the next generation take up the mantle and continue pushing the community forward in commerce, culture & the arts, and do so with acceptance in their hearts,” said her son Mark Wubbena in a statement.

Wubbena passed away on Dec. 11 at the age of 75 and is a longtime champion for Waterloo. She was involved in various community organizations, including the Waterloo Downtown Council, My Waterloo Days Committee, the Allen Heart Foundation, The Ambassadors, and more.

Those who wish to contribute to The Bette W Fund may donate online at: wloocommunityfoundation.org/give. Checks can be mailed to the Waterloo Community Foundation at 425 Cedar Street, Suite 320, P.O. Box 1253 Waterloo, IA 50704.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa Jade Colvin Fredrick Workman Benjamin Roseland Erin Pospisil Marc Allen Eugene Martin John Gosch Kimberly Doss Colleen Simpson Fatima Conteh Daniela Vera-Ortega Daquan Nelson Diomarix Crespo