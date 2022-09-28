'Bestus' friends 'Elephant and Piggie' are in a play at Black Hawk Children's Theatre

WATERLOO — Piggie may say “it’s unpossible,” but a musical based on the beloved children’s book series, “Elephant and Piggie,” will be on the boards at the Hope Martin Theatre, beginning Friday.

The Black Hawk Children’s Theatre production of “Elephant and Piggie: We Are In A Play” runs through Oct. 9 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

Based on several books by best-selling author/playwright Mo Willems, an elephant named Gerald and his “bestus” friend Piggie are invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles, six singing squirrels who love having a good time. But Gerald is worried that something could go wrong. Vignettes from such books as “Having A Party,” “Ice Cream Hero” and “The Toy Breaker” are rolled into the script.

“When the books first came out in 2007, they were really hot with young readers. Now those kids who grew up on the books are 15 or 16. Parents love the books and grandparents do, too. They appeal to younger readers, especially, because they’re done in big, bold comic-book style,” said Director Greg Holt.

Holt is artistic director for the Waterloo Community Playhouse, but spent eight years as BHCT director from 1995 to 2003. “It’s fun being back directing youth theater. It does make me feel like my younger self again. I see all these kids that I worked with who have grown up and have their own kids. When I moved here in 1995 and directed ‘Cinderella,’ the mom (Sarah Twito Hess) of one of the Squirrelles (Selah Grace Hess) was in my first show,” he said.

The cast features two adults, Ryan Black as Elephant and Makaela Lovell as Piggie, and eight children playing other roles, Myles Jungen as Dog, Cassandra Hartson as Penguin, and Maddison Younger, Veronica Occena, Tiffianie Schmidt, Olivia Oberheu and Lakelyn Dunbar join Hess as the Squirrelles.

Holt described the characters as “representational,” with Piggie wearing pink clothes and ears and Elephant clad in giant, flapping ears and a tie that resembles an elephant’s trunk. The Squirrelles, based on a‘60s-style singing group, have fur trim on their costumes with tails and ears.

“The eight youngsters – ages 8 to 13 – had to be able to sing really well. It was written for adults, so it’s a challenge for the kids to sing three-part harmonies, but they’re up for it,” Holt said.

Ryan Occena is the show’s music director. He is director of the University of Northern Iowa Children’s Choir and was recently named artistic director of the Metropolitan Chorale. Choreographer is Carrie Peiffer, assistant dance coach of the Hawkeye RedTail Dance Team at Hawkeye Community College. She previously choreographed for Orchesis Dance Company while a student at the UNI.

“I’m excited about doing the show because it’s nice to do something new that really appeals to all ages. Parents and grandparents will love the show. It’s sophisticated, but wrapped in a simple package,” Holt added.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Oct. 7 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 8 and 9. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 18 and younger, available online at wcpbhct.org, by calling (319) 291-4494, or for group orders, call (319) 235-0367. Tickets can be purchased at the WCP/BHCT box office located at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.