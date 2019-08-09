WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Playhouse will have auditions for the classic musical “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” at 2 p.m. Aug. 18 and 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at WCP’s Walker Building, 224 Commercial St.
Auditioners should prepare 24-32 bars of a song that best shows off their voice. Bring sheet music in the correct key; an accompanist is provided. Dress to move for a dance audition.
The show will be directed by Greg Holt, with musical direction by Kayla Schmitz and choreography by Donna Baumgartner. Performances run from Oct. 25 to Nov. 3.
You have free articles remaining.
There are three female lead roles (ages 30 to 65) and four male lead roles (ages 35 to 70). In addition to these roles, there are parts for Miss Mona’s girls and members of the Texas Aggie football team.
There are also parts for Mayor Rufus Poindexter, the Thorpe Singers; the Dogettes; the Angelettes (cheerleaders) and their TV announcer; customers; reporters; cameramen; photographers and townspeople. All of these should be able to sing in a group and perform.
Actors should be 18 years of age or older, or have signed permission from a parent or guardian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.