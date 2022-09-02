Best Dam Runs in Waverly

WAVERLY – The Waverly Exchange Club, in partnership with Waverly Health Center, the W and Thrivent-Monica Severson is hosting the Best Dam Run to Prevent Child Abuse on Sept. 24.

There will be a half marathon, 10K run, 5K run and a 5K walk starting at the Waverly Civic Center.

The half marathon and 10K will highlight Waverly's trail system and the 5Ks travel along the Cedar River.

Participants can register in-person at the Waverly Civic Center on Sept. 23 from 4 to 6 p.m and on Sept. 24 from 6:45 to 8:30 a.m. For more information, go to WaverlyExchangeClub.org.

All proceeds go to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Friends of the Family, Girls Little League Softball and other local organizations.