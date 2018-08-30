WATERLOO — A purple wave rolled over Lost Island Waterpark on Wednesday evening at the kickoff rally for United Way’s 2018 campaign.
About 375 people sported this year’s purple tie-dyed shirts with the new theme: “Building Brighter Futures.” This year’s campaign chairs, Gary and Becky Bertch, own Bertch Cabinets as well as Lost Island.
The Bertches recognized several volunteer organizations that contribute to the success of the campaign, including Community Impact Teams, Women United and Emerging Leaders.
Gary Bertch noted the campaign is the primary fundraiser for United Way, which funds about 60 area organizations that work to improve the lives of those in need, including the Jesse Cosby Center, Child Protection Center and the Salvation Army Men’s Shelter.
Samantha Meyer, Cedar Valley United Way’s director of marketing, said the estimated need this year is around $4 million.
“The perfect goal is to be having everyone who can to donate,” said Sheila Baird, Cedar Valley United Way president.
Baird estimated the organization was able to provide $75,000 last year to the Child Protection Center at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
“What a difference it would make to assist them more by finding an additional $25,000. They see over 500 kids a year that have been so abused that they have to have forensics done,” she said. “We just need to work harder and make more.”
Funds also support affordable child care, teach children to read and help senior citizens get access to health care, dental care and mental health care.
The kickoff event typically is held at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center over the lunch hour in Waterloo. Baird said the change of venue is an example of how the organization operates — by keeping things fresh.
“There’s lots of things new with the investment side of things and within how we announce and bring excitement to the campaign,” she said. “We are not a stagnant organization.”
Cedar Falls City Councilman Frank Darrah has been a part of the campaign for seven years.
“It’s one of those organizations that you’ve got to believe in, all the good they do. The people that are here tonight are all a part of organizations that do something to lift people up. That’s what the United Way does,” he said. “It’s one of the things that makes the Cedar Valley such a great place.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.