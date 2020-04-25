Bertch Cabinets extends shutdown

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- Due to the current environment with increased cases of COVID-19 in Black Hawk County, Bertch Cabinets in Waterloo has decided to extend its temporary production shutdown an additional week through Friday. May 1, officials announced Friday.

"We originally anticipated the current week of shutdown to coincide with the peak, however conditions in the local area have changed, said co-owner Becky Bertch.

"Even though none of our associates have tested positive, we decided it is best to extend the shutdown an additional week to minimize exposure potential to our associates and their family members. We plan to resume operations Monday, May 4," she said.

