{{featured_button_text}}
Photo1/Buttigieg mug

Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during the Iowa Farmers Union Presidential Forum on Dec. 6 in Grinnell, Iowa. Buttigieg's plan to offer limited free college to students from households earning less than $100,000 a year is exposing a rift in one of the sleeper issues of the Democratic presidential primary race.

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

WATERLOO -- A longtime state legislator has endorsed the top-polling Democratic candidate for president.

Former Iowa Rep. Deb Berry, who represented parts of Waterloo, Evansdale, Elk Run Heights and Raymond for 14 years, announced Saturday she was endorsing South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg for president, the Buttigieg campaign said in a statement.

Berry's announcement comes on the heels of Iowa Sen. Bill Dotzler's endorsement of Buttigieg two weeks ago.

"Pete Buttigieg represents a future that is inclusive for all Americans," Berry was quoted as saying in the Buttigieg campaign's release. "He has a no-nonsense approach to the issues that Iowans and Americans care about. Not only does he listen to those concerns, but has a bold plan of action to accomplish each challenge we face as a nation."

The campaign said Berry first met Buttigieg on a July tour of Waterloo.

Buttigieg remains atop the field of Democratic primary candidates, at 22% of likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to Real Clear Politics. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders sits at an average of 20%, former Vice President Joe Biden at 18.8% and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 16%.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
1
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)

Load comments