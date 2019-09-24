CLARKSVILLE — A benefit dinner and silent auction will be held next month for a longtime volunteer firefighter who died this month of bladder cancer.
Jeff Sherburne was 58 when he died Sept. 5 of complications from cancer, which had been diagnosed in March.
He had just returned home to begin hospice care, according to the Clarksville Fire Department, which released information about the benefit.
Sherburne was a 27-year volunteer for the Clarksville Fire Department, according to the fire department.
A benefit for his family to help with expenses will begin at noon with a silent auction on Oct. 5 at the CARD Inc. Golf and Country Club, 20303 Highway 188, in Clarksville.
The silent auction includes autographed NFL and college sports merchandise, gift certificates from area businesses, decor, farm-fresh meat and more, according to the fire department. It closes at 8 p.m.
A steak sandwich or hamburger supper will be from 5-9 p.m. The cost is $10 for a ribeye steak sandwich meal or $8 for the hamburger meal. Both meals include potato salad or chips, homemade desserts and drinks. Carryout is available.
There will also be a golf tournament the morning of Oct. 5, but the fire department said the tournament was sold out and no longer accepting entries.
Those wishing to make monetary donations may donate under Sherburne’s name at the Iowa State Bank in Clarksville.
Those with questions or something to donate may call (319) 239-0633.
