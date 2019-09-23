{{featured_button_text}}
Hallie Koenigs

 Photo courtesy of GoFundMe page for Hallie Koenigs

RICEVILLE — A benefit to support Hallie Koenigs, who is battling childhood cancer, is set for Saturday at the Riceville Community Center.

A meal will be served for a freewill donation from 4 to 6 p.m. A silent auction will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., with a live auction to begin at 7 p.m.

Hallie’s parents, Allen and Kacie Koenigs of Riceville, learned early this summer their little girl, who was about to celebrate her first birthday, had cancer.

She has undergone numerous tests and doctor visits in Iowa City and Rochester, Minn., and has been diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma.

Hallie began chemotherapy at the Mayo Clinic in July and will possibly be having surgery in October to remove a tumor. She will need aggressive radiation and further chemotherapy following surgery to ensure the cancer is gone for good.

Proceeds from the benefit will help the family with medical bills and other associated expenses.

Those who are unable to attend the benefit but wish to make a donation can mail it to First State Bank, c/o Hallie Koenigs Benefit, 102 W. Main St., LeRoy, Minn, 55951. Checks can be made out to Allen or Kacie Koenigs.

Those who wish to donate auction items for the benefit are asked to contact Renae Dohlman at (507) 438-4078, JoLynn Eastman at (641) 430-3052 or Tara Swenson at (641) 220-3291 by Tuesday.

