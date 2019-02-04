STACYVILLE — Last Aug. 15 life forever changed for Marybeth Hemann when she sustained a spinal cord injury in a car accident.
To help offset expenses, a spaghetti supper and silent auction along with a silent pie auction is being held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Stacyville Community Center, 603 N. Broad St.
Hemann and her friend, June, were returning home to Iowa from work when a sudden downpour caused the road to become very wet.
Unfortunately, the car hydroplaned due to the wet road conditions. The car then entered the median of the highway, crossing into oncoming traffic. The car collided head-on with a semi.
Both women miraculously survived the crash. However, both sustained major, life-altering injuries.
Hemann spent 90 days in the hospital following the horrific accident.
The medical bills are now adding up, with Hemann making frequent visits to the Mayo Clinic for follow-up appointments, therapies, and various other medical procedures. She also requires a great deal of medical supplies, some direct physical and medical assistance at times and certain medications for her personal care at home.
With the type of spinal cord injury she sustained and the lifelong effects as a result of it, many of the costs for these items will be ongoing for the remainder of her life.
The handicap accessible house renovations being made to her farm home are adding another layer of financial need for the Hemann family as well.
The family hopes they may be able to acquire a wheelchair van equipped for her to able to drive once again.
Marybeth’s husband, Norb, has had a lifelong visual impairment since childhood causing him to be considered legally blind. His driving restrictions allow him to just drive within just a 25 mile radius of their home in rural Stacyville and never on an interstate highway.
He’s had to depend on family, friends and neighbors to travel back and forth to and from the hospital in Rochester. Marybeth has been the primary travel navigator throughout their married life together.
Being able to drive once again is a major goal for both so they will be able to go on with their lives more independently.
