CEDAR FALLS — “American Ninja Warrior” viewers will only see one member of the Behrends father-son duo on the next stage of the popular NBC obstacle course show at 7 p.m. Monday.

On Monday night during stage one’s episode of the Season 15 finals in Las Vegas, neither of the two completed the course, but one got just far enough in the allotted two minutes and 50 seconds to qualify.

They are the first father-son duo to ever make it to an “American Ninja Warrior” national finals together.

Ben Behrends, 16, will be one of the top 24 competing in stage two, which pits him and other competitors head to head with one of their fellow ninjas. He tied a record in the process during stage one and is still in the running for the $1 million prize.

His father and Ninja U owner Scott Behrends did not get far enough, but there will be another competitor with Cedar Valley ties on the television screen. Hudson native Jackson Twait, who’s been living in Des Moines and California, also earned a spot.

“I was nervous for Ben, but so grateful he had the opportunity at 16 years old,” said Scott Behrends in an interview with The Courier. “At the end of my run in Vegas, I felt like I had already won because I made it to Vegas with my son, and I truly mean that. We’re grateful for the opportunity and how far we’ve gotten.”

Twenty four people qualified for stage two, but less than 24 completed the stage one course. Thus, the qualifiers were those who made it furthest. In this case, Ben made it close to the top of the obstacle involving a cargo net and swinging hook when he ran out of time.

Behrends is not a newbie in head-to-head challenges, having taken part in such contests during his prior runs on American Ninja Warrior Junior in 2018 and in the semi-finals of Season 15 shown earlier this year.

He will face R.J. Roman, an Orlando, Florida, bass guitar player who’s known as a speed demon. Ben acknowledged the race will push him to take a different approach than he normally takes. He describes himself as the “hype guy” who has “normal speed, but is very loud.”

“This is very intense because you’re racing someone and seeing them in your peripheral vision, so it pushes you to go as fast as possible,” he said. “You want to stay ahead of the other person and not fall until after that other person has already fallen.”

“Technically, if you both fall on the same obstacle, it’s whomever gets to an obstacle first (who will advance).”

Twait is facing off against Nacssa Garemore, who’s described online as a 15-year-old from Florida.

Race winners will move onto stage three. If they complete that course, they move onto stage four – a 75-foot-high rope climb. Competitors have just 30 seconds to reach the top, hit a red buzzer and be declared the $1 million winner.

Stage one

Ben approached stage one without worrying much about time.

“I ran, like, middle of the pack in terms of time. I figured getting to the cargo net was probably going to be enough to move on and knew I wanted to get there,” he said. “I was thinking I’d approach it slow, but I went a little too slow and wish I would have gone a little faster and gotten that buzzer, but I was fast enough to move on.”

He zones out a lot during his runs, and only recalls “images” spanning seconds.

“I remember being extremely nervous for two obstacles – the jumping spider and then there’s the gambler.”

The gambler is a new, never-before-seen “big and very scary in general,” obstacle with casino themes. It requires jumping off a board high onto a spinning disc –which looks like a poker chip — then hanging and swinging onto a wobbling bar, and then onto a spinning wheel – which looks like a roulette table – and up onto a rotating plank – which looks like a playing card.

The jumping spider is more familiar to fans – leaping from a trampoline and in between two walls while maintaining enough pressure with one’s legs and arms to stay put and move forward. He worried about falling on both them but was ultimately surprised they “weren’t too crazily hard.”

“I’m very short (5 foot 1 inch). I’m happy I got it,” he said. “I’m tied for the shortest male to ever do it.”

Scott felt his run went “pretty well” but said what partially cost him was spending too much time swinging on the “three-ring circus.” That consists of a swinging ring in which one uses the momentum to swing up onto a rotating ring and then onto a sliding ring before swinging onto the next platform.

“By the time I got to obstacle five (the gambler), I was a little tired and felt I didn’t have a really good plan and would have changed my plan.” He said he “ended up spinning too long and was really tired and wasn’t able to make the move” to the bar and fell off.

Evelyn Schmitz of Cedar Falls runs toward the warped wall during the 9-10 year old qualifying round of "American Ninja Warrior Junior" in July of 2019. Scott Behrends navigates an obstacle during the Las Vegas National Finals Night 2 of 'American Ninja Warrior,' which aired Sept. 2, 2019. Jackson Twait hits the first obstacle, the Shrinking Steps, during his run at the Cincinnati City Finals episode of "American Ninja Warrior." 