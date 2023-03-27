CEDAR FALLS — At 19, Anna Horstman earned her keep as a domestic servant.

She cooked and cleaned for a well-to-do and prominent family, Walter and Cornelia Bryant, in their elegant Italianate-style home at 303 Clay St. She was paid a few dollars a week.

In 1900, it was too far to travel back and forth from Grundy County, where Anna was born and grew up, so she received room and board with the Bryants. At the end of each day, she tucked herself into a small room on the home’s second floor, adjacent to the back stairs.

The historic Bryant home is now the Victorian House Museum, and Anna’s upstairs room is still considered a servant’s quarters.

“Everybody Ought to Have a Maid: Servants in Cedar Falls” is now open at the Cedar Falls Historical Society. The year-long exhibition runs through Dec. 15, and numerous related events are planned in the coming months.

“Visitors to the Victorian House often ask if the family had servants employed when it was a family home, and the answer is yes,” said Julie Huffman-klinkowitz, CFHS collections manager and curator. “People are curious about what it was like because of how servants are shown in popular TV series such as ‘Downton Abbey.’”

In Great Britain, reaching the upper echelons of service often made servants as snobbish as the landed gentry they served. Some roles were prestigious enough to be passed down through the generations, such as being a butler.

Below American stairs, domestic service, especially in the Midwest, was different than the class-conscious system in England. “Here, there was no hierarchy,” said Huffman-klinkowitz.

In 1850, there were 135 settlers living in Cedar Falls. “People didn’t bring servants with them when they came to this area because it was another person to feed. Ten years later, there were 1,503 residents here and 11 women who were listed as ‘domestics’ in the census,” she explained.

Huffman-klinkowitz relied on census records, newspaper accounts and stories passed down from generation to generation to detail the evolution of domestic service in the Cedar Falls. “I was interested in their backgrounds, how their lives unfolded. Unfortunately, we have no journals or diaries or oral histories from women who served,” she noted.

Predominately female, servants were generally young, single women or widowed. “There weren’t many job opportunities for young women in the mid- to late-1800s. If they had some education or had an apprenticeship, they could work as teachers, dressmakers, milliners, weavers or hairdressers,” Huffman-klinkowitz said.

Some women took jobs as domestic help to support themselves, and others came into town from farms to find employment. “They wanted to get paid for their labor, paid for the things they did for free on the farm. Many were emigrants from Holland, Demark, Ireland, Germany and England.”

The exhibit offers glimpses into the lives of these working women, including Minerva Dutton. In 1860, the Ohio-born Minerva and her husband, William, were the first Black family in Cedar Falls. William worked as a barber while Minerva is believed to have worked for the Frank and Lizzie Chase family.

“Minerva had children, so she may have helped with child care, cooked and done laundry,” Huffman-klinkowitz said.

Eventually the Duttons moved to Detroit. Minerva was widowed by 1883 and by 1900, had moved to Cleveland and worked as a laundress. She died in 1925.

Hired help lightened the load of cooking, baking and cleaning, usually working alone or alongside the lady of the house. Tasks such as laundry were done on specific days, week-in and week-out. They might also be expected to care for children or elderly residents.

The work was physically hard, requiring strength and stamina, particularly in the days before such modern conveniences as vacuum cleaners and washers and dryers. Rugs were swept with a broom and hauled outside and beaten to remove dirt. Cook stoves were fueled by wood or coal hauled from outdoors or a coal cellar. Cookware was heavy cast-iron, stoneware, ceramic or glass. Scrubbing floors and myriad other tasks keep a servant working from sunup to sundown.

The average Victorian woman burned 2,400 to 3,500 calories daily. She also was exposed to cleaning products and chemicals like lye and naphtha.

“But it was no harder than other jobs in the late 1800s and early 1900s. If these women were on a farm, they did all the same work as a domestic, along with other chores like caring for livestock and farming. And they didn’t get paid for it, so domestic service was a sought-after job,” the curator explained.

Sexual harassment of female servants was a real problem. One display case shows a series of International View stereoscopic cards from 1903 documenting the problem.

“It didn’t surprise me that women had these troubles. Inappropriate advances made by male members of the household were often blamed on the woman. If she was found to be pregnant, she was dismissed. She had no recourse, and her employer wasn’t punished,” Huffman-klinkowitz said.

Often young women worked as servants for just a few years, until they were married and established their own households. Anna Horstman left service and the Victorian House when she married William Kessler in 1908. The couple opened OK Café in Dysart, and their business thrived. They were childless, and Anna died Dec. 14, 1973.

