Beloved Snowflake Express officially retires from service as Magical Mix Kids fundraiser

WATERLOO — The Snowflake Express always ran on time.
Riders enjoy a holiday celebration aboard the Snowflake Express in 2019.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
Thousands of excited children and their families climbed aboard the train as it spread holiday cheer for one day during the Christmas season.
The beloved 80-year-old passenger train officially has been taken out of service by Iowa Northern Railway.
Nine years was a good run for the Magical Mix Kids, said founder Jim Coloff.
“The Snowflake Express became our biggest fundraiser. We can’t thank Iowa Northern Railway enough for providing the equipment, facilities and people to raise a bunch of money for sick kids. It turned into a great holiday event that families loved. There are so many great memories.”
Magical Mix Kids raises funds to take chronic and terminally ill children from eastern Iowa to Disney World. Coloff posted the Snowflake Express news Tuesday on the charity’s Facebook page from Florida, where he is on a trip with the Magical Mix Kids.
Coloff said they learned two years ago about Iowa Northern Railway’s plan to retire the train. Normally the Hawkeye Express, the train transported University of Iowa football fans to and from Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on game days. Then it was transformed into the Snowflake Express, offering 45-minute rides through the Cedar Valley landscape with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
“Honestly, we didn’t expect the charity event to last as long as it did. It just makes sense to stop now. It’s time for them to move on and get back to what they do, which is hauling freight, not people,” said Coloff.
He praised Bill Magee, Iowa Northern Railway general manager in Waterloo, and his Magee’s wife, Melissa, for bringing the idea to Magical Mix Kids. “We couldn’t turn it down, and we’re grateful that the company thought up such a great event and thank their team for helping out a local charity and helping out sick kids,” he said.
Magical Mix Kids is considering ideas for future major fundraisers, in addition to the annual charity auction sponsored by Re/Max Home Group.
Magee and his family went on a Magical Mix Kids trip in 2008 when their daughter, Faith, was chosen for the trip after battling leukemia. His wife suggested the Snowflake Express idea while they were at Disney World, Magee recalled. He took the idea to railway management, who were full-steam ahead with the concept.
“The Hawkeye Express was maintained at our shop here in Waterloo, stored here and pulled out and sent down for football season. It ran out of Iowa City and Coralville, about six or seven trips in the fall. Then it would come back to Waterloo and sit for another year. It made sense to run it a few more times each year.”
The timing was right to discontinue the event. The train didn’t operate last year because of COVID, and U of I chose to end the fan service. Logistically and financially, it would be difficult to get the train up and running for just one day a year as the Snowflake Express.
“It was a labor of love,” said Magee, who served as conductor for the holiday train rides. He praised both the rail company and volunteers who made the trips happen. “It was upwards of 5,000 passengers each year riding aboard the train. We’d start work early in the morning for a 12-hour day, making trip after trip. Hats off to Iowa Northern Railway to providing use of the train, the rails, fuel and employees. It’s a lot of work to get a train ready and out there running. There were the logistics, too, because we had to hold traffic back off the rails,” Magee explained.
“Everybody loved that train, not just kids, but the elderly too. It didn’t matter what age you were, it was Christmas, and it was a train.”
For more information about Magical Mix Kids, visit
www.magicalmixkids.org.
Photos: Snowflake Express over the years
120719kw-snowflake-express-07
Carolers sing outside the Snowflake Express as passengers enter the train on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Waterloo.
Kelly Wenzel
120719kw-snowflake-express-08
Gia Jones, 4, gets excited when she sees Santa on the Snowflake Express on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Waterloo.
Kelly Wenzel
120719kw-snowflake-express-05
Carter Hoskins, 2, leans on his mom Makiesha Jones as Santa kneels down to talk with him during the Snowflake Express on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Waterloo.
Kelly Wenzel
120719kw-snowflake-express-06
Kaleb Mrzak, 7, gives a high-five to Santa while riding on the Snowflake Express on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Waterloo.
Kelly Wenzel
120719kw-snowflake-express-04
Brody Testroet, 2, left, and Brooks Boos, 4, looks out the window during the Snowflake Express train ride on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Waterloo.
Kelly Wenzel
120719kw-snowflake-express-03
Kathy Merry, chief elf, announces Santa during the Snowflake Express train ride on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Waterloo.
Kelly Wenzel
120719kw-snowflake-express-01
Brooks Boos, 4, whispers his Christmas wish into Chief Elf Kathy Merry's bag during the Snowflake Express on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Waterloo.
Kelly Wenzel
120719kw-snowflake-express-02
Kids cheer as Santa enters their train car on the Snowflake Express on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Waterloo.
Kelly Wenzel
120118kw-snowflake-express-06
Amaya Smith, 5, hands her ticket over to the conductor, Bill Magee, during her ride on the Snowflake Express on Dec. 1, 2018.
Kelly Wenzel
120118kw-snowflake-express-07
Kids swing the bells they were given on the Snowflake Express as the train stops at Open Bible Church in Waterloo on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.
Kelly Wenzel
120118kw-snowflake-express-04
Kids lean into the aisle to get a better look at Santa as he and Mrs. Claus make their way through the train cars on the Snowflake Express on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.
Kelly Wenzel
120118kw-snowflake-express-05
Cooper Benedict, 1, can't take his eyes off Santa as he stops to say hello to the children riding on the Snowflake Express on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.
Kelly Wenzel
120118kw-snowflake-express-03
Mrs. Claus holds Kinley Wolcott, 8 months, as they ride on the Snowflake Express on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.
Kelly Wenzel
120118kw-snowflake-express-02
Kendyl Demey, 2, hands the conductor, Bill Magee, her ticket as she rides on the Snowflake Express with her parents Bill and Abby on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. This is the eighth year for the Snowflake Express.
Kelly Wenzel
120118kw-snowflake-express-01
Kambree Westendorf, 8, left, and her brother, Beckett, 6, excitedly tell Santa and Mrs. Claus what they want for Christmas while riding the Snowflake Express in Waterloo on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. All proceeds from the Snowflake Express are donated to the Magical Mix Kids foundation.
Kelly Wenzel
120217bp-snowflake-express-1
Kinzley Roberts, 2, with her parents Sean and Kellie Roberts, of Cedar Rapids, tries to get a better look at Santa and Mrs. Claus as they make their way through the Snowflake Express Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
120217bp-snowflake-express-3
Sydney Barrett, 4, sitting with her dad, Michael, and sister Gabi, shakes hands with Santa Claus on the Snowflake Express on Dec. 2, 2017, in Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
120217bp-snowflake-express-2
Callen Ryan, 2, and his mom, Cierra, get their picture taken with Santa Claus as he makes his way through the Snowflake Express Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
120217bp-snowflake-express-5
Passengers board the Snowflake Express Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
120217bp-snowflake-express-4
Brooks Cooper, 3, with his mom, Jodee, tries out his souvenir sleigh bell on the Snowflake Express Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
120316bp-snowflake-express-3
Eleven-month-old Leah Johnson -- with her mom, Kayla, and brother, Clark -- gets a close-up look at Santa Claus while having her picture taken during a ride aboard the Snowflake Express Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
120316bp-snowflake-express-2
Kassi Klovassa, 3, at right, and Maddy Heyenga, 4, watch for Santa and Mrs. Claus to enter their railcar during a ride aboard the Snowflake Express Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
120316bp-snowflake-express-5
Santa Claus gets a hug from Owen Kelly during a ride aboard the Snowflake Express Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
120316bp-snowflake-express-4
Conductor Don Vaughn helps passengers board the Snowflake Express Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
120316bp-snowflake-express-1
Ben Monat takes a family picture with Santa Claus during a ride aboard the Snowflake Express Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
120515bp-snowflake-express-09
Passengers exit the Snowflake Express Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Brandon Pollock
120515bp-snowflake-express-08
Passengers board the Snowflake Express Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Brandon Pollock
120515bp-snowflake-express-07
Conductor Max Wipperman takes tickets on the Snowflake Express Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015, in Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
120515bp-snowflake-express-02
Brenya Brady, 6, and her cousins Kale Bohr, left, 8 and Karson Bohr, 4, wait for Santa Claus to enter the car on the Snowflake Express Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015, in Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
120515bp-snowflake-express-04
Kaylea Greenwood, 5, looks for Santa Claus on the Snowflake Express Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015, in Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
120515bp-snowflake-express-05
Caronte Grayer takes a photo of Taj Jenkins with Santa Claus on the Snowflake Express Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015, in Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
120515bp-snowflake-express-01
Lissa Bern, left, gets a picture of her husband, Miles, and daughters Evelyn, 5, left, and Vivienne, 2, with Santa Claus Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015, on the Snowflake Express in Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
120515bp-snowflake-express-03
Carter Schwartz, 3, gets his picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus on the Snowflake Express Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015, in Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
120515bp-snowflake-express-06
Eloise Kjeldsen, 3, picks out a cookie with her dad, Marcus, before boarding the Snowflake Express on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015, in Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
120614tsr-snowflake-express-09
Santa Claus stops to greet Brynlynn Thacher, 1, and her dad, Ryan Thacher, of Cedar Falls, during the Snowflake Express Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014, in Waterloo.
120614tsr-snowflake-express-01
Conductor Bill Magee, right, goes up and down a rail car punching passenger tickets during the Snowflake Express ride to Washburn Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014, in Waterloo.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
120614tsr-snowflake-express-10
Faith Magee, right, and her sister Julia Magee, left, pass out bells to passengers during the Snowflake Express ride Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014, in Waterloo.
120614tsr-snowflake-express-07
Santa Claus makes his way through the last of five cars to greet passengers during the Snowflake Express ride to Washburn Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014, in Waterloo.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
120614tsr-snowflake-express-05
Mrs. Claus kisses the forehead of Tate Van Dyke, 6, of Hudson, as JD Van Dyke and Lyza Van Dyke, 2, look on during the Snowflake Express ride to Washburn Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014, in Waterloo.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
120614tsr-snowflake-express-02
Conductor Bill Magee goes up and down a rail car punching passenger tickets during the Snowflake Express ride to Washburn Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014, in Waterloo.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
120614tsr-snowflake-express-03
Conductor Bill Magee, right, stops to punch the tickets of Lucas Decker, left, and his mom Lissa Decker of Waterloo, during the Snowflake Express ride to Washburn Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014, in Waterloo.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
120614tsr-snowflake-express-08
Mrs. Claus greets passengers during the Snowflake Express ride to Washburn Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014, in Waterloo.
Photos by TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
120614tsr-snowflake-express-04
Ava Seevell, right, and her mother, Heather Seevell, left, take a look at their punched tickets during the Snowflake Express ride to Washburn Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014, in Waterloo.
120614tsr-snowflake-express-06
Kelsey Glaser, right, of New Hampton, leans back to snap a photo of Santa Claus as Trevin Hardy, 3, of Denver, takes a look at Santa during the Snowflake Express ride to Washburn Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014, in Waterloo.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
120713bp-snowflake-express-7
Families board the Snowflake Express holiday train ride Saturday, Dec. 7, 2013, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
120713bp-snowflake-express-4
Seven-year-old Josie Siems, left, feels Santa Claus' suit while he poses for a picture with six-year-old Kennedy Fritts on the Snowflake Express holiday train ride Saturday, Dec. 7, 2013, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
120713bp-snowflake-express-1
Six-year-old Addison Zehentner spots Santa and Mrs. Claus during a ride on the Snowflake Express holiday train ride Saturday, Dec. 7, 2013, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
120713bp-snowflake-express-7
Families board the Snowflake Express holiday train ride Saturday, Dec. 7, 2013, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
120713bp-snowflake-express-6
L-R: Megan Dvorak, Debbie Barber, holding her granddaughter, Hope, Karly Ledvina, Faith Dvorak and Grace Dvorak pick out cookies while waiting to board the Snowflake Express holiday train ride Saturday, Dec. 7, 2013, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
120713bp-snowflake-express-4
Seven-year-old Josie Siems, left, feels Santa Claus' suit while he poses for a picture with six-year-old Kennedy Fritts on the Snowflake Express holiday train ride Saturday, Dec. 7, 2013, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
120713bp-snowflake-express-3
One-year-old Broden Bruns, held by his grandma, Joan Lindaman, gets a one-on-one moment with Santa Claus on the Snowflake Express holiday train ride Saturday, Dec. 7, 2013, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
120713bp-snowflake-express-5
Conductor Don Vaughn punches tickets for two-year-old Hayden Bartz and her mother, Lisa Bartz, on the Snowflake Express holiday train ride Saturday, Dec. 7, 2013, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
120713bp-snowflake-express-2
Kassidy Taylor hugs her cousin, Emma Davis, left, both age six, as they watch Santa and Mrs. Claus make their way down the aisle of the Snowflake Express holiday train ride Saturday, Dec. 7, 2013, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Seated with them is Jordyn Sapp.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
121512bp-snowflake-express02
Conductor Don Vaughn returns a ticket to 5-year-old Cayden Clark at the start of the Snowflake Express train ride Saturday, Dec. 15, 2012.
Photos by BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
121512bp-snowflake-express03
Conductor Don Vaughn stamps tickets at the start of the Snowflake Express train ride in Cedar Falls Saturday, December 15, 2012.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
121512bp-snowflake-express08
Blake Bechen, left, age 7, and his brother, Bryce stretch from the upper deck to shake Santa's hand on the Snowflake Express train ride in Cedar Falls Saturday, December 15, 2012.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
121512bp-snowflake-express05
Seven-year-old Alayna Wagner watches for Santa and Mrs. Claus to make their way to her train car on the Snowflake Express train ride Saturday, Dec. 15, 2012.
121512bp-snowflake-express10
Santa Claus shakes hands with children on the 2012 Snowflake Express train ride on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2012, in Cedar Falls.
121512bp-snowflake-express06
Alaina Galles, left, and Sophia Russell, both age three, watch as Santa and Mrs. Claus make their way down the aisle on the Snowflake Express train ride in Cedar Falls Saturday, December 15, 2012.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
121512bp-snowflake-express09
Kareena Douglas, age 6, takes her time picking just the right cookie before the Snowflake Express train ride in Cedar Falls Saturday, December 15, 2012.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
121512bp-snowflake-express01
Passengers board the Snowflake Express, a Holiday train ride for kids to raise money for Magical Mix Kids, at the Rotary Reserve in Cedar Falls Saturday, December 15, 2012.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
121512bp-snowflake-express07
Santa gets a hug from three-year-old Gretchen Shepard on the Snowflake Express train ride in Cedar Falls Saturday, December 15, 2012. At right is her father, Chad.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
121512bp-snowflake-express04
Conductor Don Vaughn stamps tickets at the start of the Snowflake Express train ride in Cedar Falls Saturday, December 15, 2012.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.