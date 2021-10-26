Beloved Snowflake Express officially retires from service as Magical Mix Kids fundraiser

WATERLOO — The Snowflake Express always ran on time.

Thousands of excited children and their families climbed aboard the train as it spread holiday cheer for one day during the Christmas season.

The beloved 80-year-old passenger train officially has been taken out of service by Iowa Northern Railway.

Nine years was a good run for the Magical Mix Kids, said founder Jim Coloff.

“The Snowflake Express became our biggest fundraiser. We can’t thank Iowa Northern Railway enough for providing the equipment, facilities and people to raise a bunch of money for sick kids. It turned into a great holiday event that families loved. There are so many great memories.”

Magical Mix Kids raises funds to take chronic and terminally ill children from eastern Iowa to Disney World. Coloff posted the Snowflake Express news Tuesday on the charity’s Facebook page from Florida, where he is on a trip with the Magical Mix Kids.

Coloff said they learned two years ago about Iowa Northern Railway’s plan to retire the train. Normally the Hawkeye Express, the train transported University of Iowa football fans to and from Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on game days. Then it was transformed into the Snowflake Express, offering 45-minute rides through the Cedar Valley landscape with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“Honestly, we didn’t expect the charity event to last as long as it did. It just makes sense to stop now. It’s time for them to move on and get back to what they do, which is hauling freight, not people,” said Coloff.

He praised Bill Magee, Iowa Northern Railway general manager in Waterloo, and his Magee’s wife, Melissa, for bringing the idea to Magical Mix Kids. “We couldn’t turn it down, and we’re grateful that the company thought up such a great event and thank their team for helping out a local charity and helping out sick kids,” he said.

Magical Mix Kids is considering ideas for future major fundraisers, in addition to the annual charity auction sponsored by Re/Max Home Group.

Magee and his family went on a Magical Mix Kids trip in 2008 when their daughter, Faith, was chosen for the trip after battling leukemia. His wife suggested the Snowflake Express idea while they were at Disney World, Magee recalled. He took the idea to railway management, who were full-steam ahead with the concept.

“The Hawkeye Express was maintained at our shop here in Waterloo, stored here and pulled out and sent down for football season. It ran out of Iowa City and Coralville, about six or seven trips in the fall. Then it would come back to Waterloo and sit for another year. It made sense to run it a few more times each year.”

The timing was right to discontinue the event. The train didn’t operate last year because of COVID, and U of I chose to end the fan service. Logistically and financially, it would be difficult to get the train up and running for just one day a year as the Snowflake Express.

“It was a labor of love,” said Magee, who served as conductor for the holiday train rides. He praised both the rail company and volunteers who made the trips happen. “It was upwards of 5,000 passengers each year riding aboard the train. We’d start work early in the morning for a 12-hour day, making trip after trip. Hats off to Iowa Northern Railway to providing use of the train, the rails, fuel and employees. It’s a lot of work to get a train ready and out there running. There were the logistics, too, because we had to hold traffic back off the rails,” Magee explained.

“Everybody loved that train, not just kids, but the elderly too. It didn’t matter what age you were, it was Christmas, and it was a train.”

For more information about Magical Mix Kids, visit www.magicalmixkids.org.

