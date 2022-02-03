 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Belladonna ensemble to perform live at Waverly Chamber Music Series

Belladonna.jpeg

Belladonna

WAVERLY — The Waverly Chamber Music Series will host Belladonna for an in-person chamber music concert at 2 p.m. Feb. 6 in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School’s Narthex.

There is no charge to attend; free-will donations will be accepted.

Belladonna, a baroque ensemble, was founded in St. Paul, Minn.,, in 1993 and has since performed in festivals and music series around the globe. The quartet features Barbara Weiss on harpsichord, Cléa Galhano on recorder, Margaret Humphrey on baroque violin and Rebecca Humphrey on baroque cello.

The quartet has a reputation for its fantastical interpretation of baroque repertoire, informed by their collective experiences playing Latin, contemporary, rock, folk and experimental jazz. Their critically acclaimed album, "Folias Festivas," was released on the Dorian label.

For more information, go to waverlychambermusic.org or email waverlychambermusicseries@gmail.com.

