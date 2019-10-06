WATERLOO — The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls is looking for bell ringers for this year’s Christmas campaign.
Bell ringing begins Nov. 8 and ends Dec. 24; part-time and volunteer bell ringers are needed to fill nearly 7,000 hours of bell ringer hours.
Around 22 kettle stands will be stationed throughout Waterloo and Cedar Falls with locations at local grocery stores and retail stores. Bell ringers are needed Monday through Saturday to fill various shifts. These shifts range from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Applications are being accepted for part-time paid bell ringers throughout the month of October. Those interested in applying can fill out an application at the Salvation Army, 89 Franklin St., Waterloo, Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon.
Volunteer bell ringer registration is currently open at www.registertoring.com. Bell ringing is a great family activity or service project for a group, business, church or school organization and will make a lasting impact on the community.
A goal of $591,000 from the Red Kettles, mail and online donations has been set. The Red Kettles help not only raise funds during the Christmas Campaign, but also play a major role in the year-round goal to assist those in need in the Cedar Valley.
For more information, contact the Salvation Army at 235-9358.
