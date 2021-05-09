Being a nurse has given Anne Ferris sense of purpose

“On the other side we see those same patients, get to know them over weeks at a time. We don’t only help them with the physical aspect, but help them learn to trust their body again and provide that psychological help a patient’s mind needs after a big health scare. It’s very rewarding to help them learn about the next steps in their life.

“Rehab is a good place to navigate those feelings of depression and fear in a somewhat private environment.”

Ferris credits multiple mentors for her career journey.

“I’ve grown up with really strong women – my mom and aunts and sisters,” she said. “When you go into nursing there is always a team of people around you so you pick the people who are approachable and you watch. When I teach a new nurse there is never a stupid question. Don’t be afraid to ask what you need to know. I have a fantastic mentor in the cath lab, some of whom have been in it for 30 years. I probably learned the most just from listening.”