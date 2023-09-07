Two local celebrities reached new heights on American Ninja Warrior after being among the 24 athletes to make it to the second of four final stages in Season 15 of the popular obstacle course show.

But the pair did not have the speed Monday to keep up with their head-to-head competitors during the second round in Las Vegas, which aired Monday night on NBC.

A Cedar Falls High School 11th grader and coach at his father’s ninja gym, Ben Behrends, 16, fell off the penultimate obstacle, Epic Air Surfer, while most of the race a few steps behind R.J. Roman, an Orlando, Florida, bass guitar player who ended up completing the course after Behrends landed in the water below.

Jackson Twait, a 25-year-old Hudson High School and University of Northern Iowa graduate, succumbed to the buzzer pressed by Nacssa Garemore, a 15-year-old from Florida, who burst ahead on the final two obstacles and completed the course.

The actuary and pet sitter, who currently lives in Los Angeles’ Studio City, fell off the same obstacle as Behrends – a board a person hangs from and then uses momentum to vault from platform to platform.

“We both lost to people from Florida, so we obviously need to step up our game,” quipped Behrends.

About his season performance, Behrends said he achieved his objective – but one escaped him.

“Stage two was one of my goals and it was just awesome getting there. It wasn’t like losing to R.J. Roman was disappointing though. Not many people can say they were disappointed because they lost to him. He’s crazy fast.

“I’m mostly happy with the season. I do wish I had got a buzzer,” he added.

They’re introduced to the course only a couple hours before warming up and taking their official runs. Beforehand, it’s basically a guessing game as to what obstacles they might encounter. Both shared similarities. They had never practiced on the obstacle they fell on and admitted they were not comfortable with speed. In prior rounds, the competitors take on the courses solo.

“I’m not a speed athlete, even though I’ve been known to have speed on the show,” said Twait. “That’s mostly because I have endurance and don’t take any breaks between obstacles while other people do. I was not looking forward to the races but they ended up being a lot of fun and kept things interesting.”

Another commonality was both got further in the competition than they had previously. Despite that, Twait wasn’t completely satisfied.

“I usually try to measure seasons based on if I could go back and restart the season, would I?” he said. “And I think this is actually the first season I would restart the season. Usually, I’m nice and fairly content with how the season ends but this one not as much because the end left a little bit of a sour taste in my mouth.”

Twait, a five-season veteran, and Behrends, in his second adult season after competing in the junior competition, will take part in Season 16. Behrends’ father, Scott, owner of Ninja U in Cedar Falls, will also take part in the season along with a number of other Ninja U members. Scott Behrends reached stage one of the finals but did not advance.

The Behrends were the first father-son duo to ever make it to an “American Ninja Warrior” national finals together.

Before Season 16 is released, though, the last episode of Season 15 will air 7 p.m. Monday. A $1 million dollar winner will be named at the end of the competition, one of whom may be the contestants either Twait or Behrends lost to.

Race winners may have moved onto stage three. If they complete that course, they move onto stage four – a 75-foot-high rope climb. Competitors have just 30 seconds to reach the top, hit a red buzzer and be declared the big winner.