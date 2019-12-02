WARTBURG – Director Lee Nelson chose an appropriate theme for this season’s Christmas With Wartburg concert series, “Behold the Mystery.” Inspired by a Latin text that translates as “O Great Mystery,” the concert will celebrate the birth of Jesus “amongst the animals, the ‘lowest of the low,’ which is one of the great mysteries and wonders of the world,” Nelson said.
The 72nd annual Christmas with Wartburg will be performed at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Wartburg College’s Neumann Auditorium, as well as a performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines.
“This year we illuminate the idea of wonder and mystery that the Savior came not to kings and the rich, but to the most unsuspecting creatures,” explained Nelson, Wartburg’s Patricia R. Zahn Chair in choral conducting. “
“We have created a show that wraps us in awe and wonder and allows us to see the Christmas story through the eyes of a newborn child, where everything is new. The melody from ‘I Wonder as I Wander’ runs through the show.”
“Behold the Mystery” also describes the myriad changes made for this year’s shows, including putting the choir closer to the audience and the wind ensemble and orchestra behind the choir, as well as Chris Knudson’s fresh approach to the illuminating mural and a range of special effects, such as creating an aurora borealis on the Neumann Auditorium ceiling. Knudson, a 2001 Wartburg graduate, is the college’s director of marketing and communication.
Nelson said the updated format will allow “everyone to perform in a much more natural and easy fashion, which allows all the ensembles to perform at their maximum potential. Anyone who has attended the Christmas show will find the look is very different this year.
“This will be a fully immersive concert experience, and audience participation is very much part of it. The audience is invited to sing along on five pieces, which might be a record. The show is built to inspire the audience to become part of the experience.”
Last year Nelson took a sabbatical from conducting Christmas with Wartburg and attended 10 different college and professional Christmas shows from Morehead, Minn., to Austin, Texas “What I observed is, Wartburg is very unique in how we incorporate art, the word and the music, including special effects like lighting and projections.
“Technology is integrated with the human voice in such a beautiful way, and it is very much a 21st century Christmas concert experience,” he said.
The talents of more than 300 students will be on display. Eight Wartburg musical groups are featured: the Wartburg Choir, Wind Ensemble, Castle Singer, Ritterchor men’s choir, the all-female St. Elizabeth Chorale, Kantorie (a liturgical choir), the Handbell Choir and Kammerstreicher (a string orchestra).
Nelson will direct the Wartburg Choir and Ritterchor. Craig Hancock, professor of music and director of bands, will direct the Wind Ensemble. Nicki Toliver, associate director of choral activities, will conduct the Castle Singers and St. Elizabeth Chorale. Karen Black, cantor and college organist, will play the organ and lead Kantorei. Samuel Stapleton, visiting assistant professor of music, will direct Kammerstreicher.
There are three narrators, and the concert will feature three premiere compositions written expressly for Christmas with Wartburg, including “My King is Comin’ Soon” written by visiting artist Kyle Pederson. Nelson chose additional music based on style, tempo and affect to set up the theme and order of the concert.
“The music, then, takes the audience on a journey of emotions. It’s a great mixture of new and old with, well-known, beloved carols like ‘Joy to the World,’ ‘Silent Night’ and ‘We Three Kings.’”
This year’s production is made possible, in part, through the support of Sukup Manufacturing.
Tickets are $21 for all Waverly performances and $23 for the West Des Moines performance. A buffet reception will be offered in Waverly on Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 3:30 p.m. for an additional cost. Concert and reception tickets can be purchased online at www.wartburg.edu/christmas, from 10 a.m. to noon weekdays at the ticket office in Saemann Student Center or by calling 352-8691 during ticket office hours.
