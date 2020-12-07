Before new FEMA flood maps come out, Waverly approves preliminary changes to code

WAVERLY — The city’s planning and zoning commission approved a set of changes to their flood plain code that a city planner called “minor,” including changing the reference to a 100-year flood to “base flood”
The changes, which can be found on the city’s website, will now go to the Waverly City Council for final approval.
Most changes were simply changing the wording, dates and definitions to describe things that will appear in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s flood maps, which aren’t due out until Jan. 29, said city zoning administrator Isaac Pezley.
“They’re relatively minor, but will keep us in compliance,” Pezley said.
Commission chair Hank Bagelmann noted the flood definitions hadn’t been changed “in a long, long time,” and said many of the changes looked like lessons FEMA learned in previous flood events in Iowa, like in western Iowa in early 2019 and Waverly’s own experience 12 years ago.
“This looks like things that have come out of the experience of 2008, and things that they realized needed to be standardized,” he said.
Pezley noted he worked closely with Ken Bouma with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources on the changes.
“You’re gonna see this code pretty much the exact same in every single community in Iowa,” Pezley said.
Support Local Journalism
A flood previously referred to as a 100-year flood will now be referred to as a “base flood,” or a flood having a 1% chance of being “equaled or exceeded in any given year.” A 500-year flood was added into the code, defined as having a 2/10ths chance of occurring in any given year.
“Has it in fact changed?” asked commission member Kathy Olson.
“The definition hasn’t changed — it just was not in our code for some reason,” Pezley noted, adding that the city’s 2008 flood would have qualified as a 500-year flood.
Definitions of “floodway” and “floodway fringe” zones were updated, and a new definition for “maximum damage potential development” was added, which would cover buildings like hospitals, buildings containing information “of great public value,” fuel storage facilities and power installations within those zones, all of which would have to be built one foot higher than the 500-year flood elevation.
“Is everything grandfathered in?” asked commissioner Heidi Solheim. “I remember, in 2008, City Hall had to be evacuated.”
“My understanding is that, whenever you add something to the code, uses are grandfathered in,” Pezley said. “However, that can’t guarantee that FEMA won’t push to make sure everybody’s within the code.”
He also said the code changes would make more sense once the new maps were released next year.
“Once we have those maps, they’ll be designated which zone covers which parcels of land, and it’ll be easier to interpret what this all means,” Pezley said.
5 times Waverly City Council meetings were definitely not boring in 2020
Think Waverly City Council discussions are snooze fests? You won't after reading about these five meetings staff writer Amie Rivers wrote about in 2020.
Though one council member advocated for an outright ban and another for leaving the law alone, Waverly is on track to limit displays of fireworks within city limits to just three days in early July, rather than two weeks.
A recently-formed task force on diversity and equity isn't quite ready to tackle the issue of a Charles City high school baseball player receiving racial taunts in Waverly over the summer.
WAVERLY — A city council member used the council member comments portion of Monday’s meeting to advocate for a COVID-19 policy that public hea…
The Waverly City Council affirmed an existing resolution mandating face masks in city buildings on Monday, seemingly to quiet a critic in their midst.
Even as the number of residents with active cases of coronavirus is higher in Bremer County than elsewhere, a resolution simply affirming the governor's latest proclamation became contentious at a city council work session.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.