Before new FEMA flood maps come out, Waverly approves preliminary changes to code

“You’re gonna see this code pretty much the exact same in every single community in Iowa,” Pezley said.

A flood previously referred to as a 100-year flood will now be referred to as a “base flood,” or a flood having a 1% chance of being “equaled or exceeded in any given year.” A 500-year flood was added into the code, defined as having a 2/10ths chance of occurring in any given year.

“Has it in fact changed?” asked commission member Kathy Olson.

“The definition hasn’t changed — it just was not in our code for some reason,” Pezley noted, adding that the city’s 2008 flood would have qualified as a 500-year flood.

Definitions of “floodway” and “floodway fringe” zones were updated, and a new definition for “maximum damage potential development” was added, which would cover buildings like hospitals, buildings containing information “of great public value,” fuel storage facilities and power installations within those zones, all of which would have to be built one foot higher than the 500-year flood elevation.

“Is everything grandfathered in?” asked commissioner Heidi Solheim. “I remember, in 2008, City Hall had to be evacuated.”