Beer & Bacon Event expected to draw visitors Saturday to Cedar Falls downtown district

CEDAR FALLS — Beer and bacon, bacon and beer – it doesn’t matter which came first, as long as they’re paired for the Beer & Bacon Event on Saturday in the downtown district.

Beginning at 10 a.m., participating retailers, restaurants and bars will offer beer and bacon-themed activities, merchandise, drink specials and appetizers, as well as shopping and dining in the district. The event will run into the evening.

“It is sure to be a delightful day in the district when beer and bacon are the theme,” said Kim Bear, executive director of Cedar Falls Community Main Street.

“This is the second annual event and, basically, businesses are asked to do something with beer and bacon, or bacon and beer, or some fun combination of the two. Last year’s event was well-attended and during Family Weekend at the University of Northern Iowa, as well.”

There was a misconception last year that vendors would be arranged along Main Street, but the event is designed as “a really fun, new way to invite people into retail stores, restaurants and bars,” Bear explained. She credits local retailers for the concept.

Aficionados praise bacon as a perfect food, while beer drinkers claim the same. Paired, they’re a match made in culinary heaven, food experts agree. The best beers for bacon are described as hoppy and bitter or sweet with a strong, distinctive flavor. The right beer helps balance out bacon fat and flavor, whether it veers to maple, smoky, spicy or peppery.

The public can get their bacon and beer on Saturday with a variety of offerings, including specialty pizza with bacon, spicy bacon jam over cream cheese, all-things bacon dip, beer gelato chocolate-covered bacon slices, and candied bacon lattes. Participants can spin the wheel for prizes, sample local cider and listen to live music.

Participating businesses include Pump Haus, The Runners Flat, Here’s What’s Poppin, Main Street Exchange, Miss Wonderful, Hatchlings & Hens, LBL, Vintage Iron, World’s Window, Spotlight, PeekaBoo, Stone Feather Road, Main Street Sweets and Driftless Style. Also, Chocolaterie Stam, Basket of Daisies, Jiva, Haven Salon, The Funky Zebras, Pretty Good Co., LR Jewelers, George’s Local, Pepper Boutique, The Cob Mercantile, Urban Pie, Second State, The Other Place, SingleSpeed, Cypress and Wilbo.