Just call him King of the Grill.

On Father’s Day, dads across America reign supreme. Their kingdom is the patio, deck, backyard or driveway just outside the garage – wherever the grill sits, fired up and ready to go. Chef aprons are their armor, sporting phrases like “I Only Smoke the Good Stuff,” “Grillmaster: The Man, The Myth, The Legend” and “King of the Grill.”

Father’s Day is the third most popular grilling day in the country, behind the Fourth of July and Memorial Day, according to the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association. A whopping 70% of all households in the U.S. have a grill or smoker, up from 64% in 2019.

In a recent Harris Poll for Omaha Steaks, 48% of dads want a steak dinner for Father’s Day, or quality time with loved ones – not more ties, tools, tech, socks or sporting equipment. Entertaining at home is the order of the day for 56% of Americans, while 82% surveyed want steak or burgers on the menu.

As important as the thrill of the grill is for Dad, equally important is what is being served to sip alongside those steaks, ribs, tenderloins and chicken wings. James Burtis is owner of The Brass Tap in Cedar Falls. As a cellar master and expert on pairing grilled food with beer, as well as bourbon and cocktails, he’s pretty hopped up about the subject.

“For me, if I was grilling or going out to my favorite place like The Brass Tap for something off the grill and a beverage, I’d look at a local India Pale Ale (IPA), an India Pale Lager (IPL), or a barrel-aged classic cocktail like an old-fashioned or Manhattan,” he said.

The bar and grill offers “a couple of hundred” options in beer, including more than two dozen IPAs and 20 or so IPLs and style variations. Beverage names are as appealing and interesting as the brews – “Tellurian Nectar of the Galaxies,” “SingleSpeed Whirled Wide Haze,” “Iowa Surf Zombies,” “Big Grove Easy Eddy” and “Goose Island Very Chill Cold IPA,” for example.

At The Brass Tap, small-batch cocktails are made and aged for at least 30 days in Four Roses Bourbon barrels. “It makes for a beautiful, mellow and refined cocktail with a smooth flavor, a super palate-pleasing taste,” Burtis said.

Barbecue usually demands something that can hold up to those smoky, sweet and sometimes vinegar-y flavors, like amber and brown ales, dark lagers. A darker beer, such as a porter or stout, goes down pleasantly with steak, and don’t overlook IPAs and wheat beers, he suggested.

Hot dogs and burgers? A lighter lager and darker lager, respectively, are solid choices. Brown ales compliment sausage, but gamier meats pair nicely with porters.

Burtis likes matching pork tenderloin and chops with Saison and farmhouse ales, which can have “a funky, grassy note with a light finish, perfect for a hot day.”

One might think seafood demands a more delicate pairing, but grilled salmon is a rich fish that pairs well with a range of different beers, including IPAs with a hint of citrus, particularly a more flavor-forward American version, or even a darker amber ale.

Seafood also goes down well with “a light, hoppy beer or a fine ale,” Burtis noted.

If a salad or other dish is sprinkled with sharp, salty blue cheese consider a smooth-tasting fermented wheat beer, and for cold dishes look for a classical wheat beer or a Scottish ale with sweet notes to counterbalance the flavors, he said.

Toasting s’mores for dessert? Offer the adults a good stout to polish off those chocolatey, sticky treats.

If you’re uncertain of what you like — or don’t like, staff at The Brass Tap offers samples. Or before the crowd arrives, Burtis suggests ordering a 16-ounce crowler of your favorite draft beer to serve.

“You want to make Father’s Day a great time and a great experience for dads and for everyone,” Burtis added. “Don’t judge a beer by its style, and don’t be afraid to sample something new. Ask for a taste. Beer is an adventure.”

And here’s as little history of the holiday to share: The first event to honor fathers occurred on July 5, 1908, in the wake of a mining accident that killed 360 men and boys in Fairmont, West Virginia.

Sonora Smart Dodd is credited with popularizing Father’s Day in Spokane, Wash., with the first observance in Spokane on June 19, 1910. Father’s Day quickly became an annual event in other communities, but it didn’t become a national holiday until 1972. President Richard Nixon signed a law declaring the third Sunday in June as Father’s Day, making it a permanent holiday.

