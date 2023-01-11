Beef & Noodle Dinner at St. Paul's United Methodist Church is Saturday

WATERLOO -- St. Paul's UMC Beef and Noodle Dinner is from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday a St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St.
The all-you-eat dinner features beef and noodles, potatoes, coleslaw and beverages, served as plated meal, plus choice of dessert.
Cost is $11 for adults and $5 for children under 12.
The church is one block south of UnityPoint Allen Hospital.
