 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Beef & Noodle Dinner at St. Paul's United Methodist Church is Saturday

  • 0
church dinner clip art

WATERLOO -- St. Paul's UMC Beef and Noodle Dinner is from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday a St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St.

The all-you-eat dinner features beef and noodles, potatoes, coleslaw and beverages, served as plated meal, plus choice of dessert.

Cost is $11 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

The church is one block south of UnityPoint Allen Hospital.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Rhonda Staley Lodge house

Rhonda Staley Lodge house

Interior designer Rhonda Staley transforms a building into a lodge-style house for eastern Iowa family. From Cedar Valley Home & Garden ma…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

2022 was fifth-warmest year on record, new report says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News