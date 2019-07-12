{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Joan Becker, national speaker and author of “Sentenced to Life: Mental Illness, Tragedy and Transformation,” will provide the keynote address at a fundraising breakfast for Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center on Sept. 27.

It’s set for 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls.

Mental health issues are a public health concern, as one in four adults and one in five children will struggle with mental illness. Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center, an affiliate of UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, provides services to more than 10,000 people each year.

Businesses and individuals may participate in the breakfast through sponsorships or individual ticket purchases:

  • $35— Individual ticket (breakfast included)
  • $250 — Table of eight
  • $500 — Gold Sponsor: name recognition at the event and two tickets
  • $1,000 — Diamond Sponsor: logo included in the event program and four tickets
  • $2,500 — Premier Sponsor (limited): premier logo recognition, premier seating and eight tickets

To sign up for the event or donate, contact the Allen Foundation at 235-3960 or go to unitypoint.org/foundation.

