CEDAR FALLS — Joan Becker, national speaker and author of “Sentenced to Life: Mental Illness, Tragedy and Transformation,” will provide the keynote address at a fundraising breakfast for Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center on Sept. 27.
It’s set for 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls.
Mental health issues are a public health concern, as one in four adults and one in five children will struggle with mental illness. Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center, an affiliate of UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, provides services to more than 10,000 people each year.
Businesses and individuals may participate in the breakfast through sponsorships or individual ticket purchases:
- $35— Individual ticket (breakfast included)
- $250 — Table of eight
- $500 — Gold Sponsor: name recognition at the event and two tickets
- $1,000 — Diamond Sponsor: logo included in the event program and four tickets
- $2,500 — Premier Sponsor (limited): premier logo recognition, premier seating and eight tickets
To sign up for the event or donate, contact the Allen Foundation at 235-3960 or go to unitypoint.org/foundation.
