WAVERLY -- After many years selling his wares, Doug Cole of Cole Art Pottery in Sumner noticed a trend: Young people his daughter's age didn't seem to be buying art anymore.
"Millennials and Gen X, they're just not buying stuff -- they go more for experiences," Cole said. "They don't want to collect stuff."
That's a big problem for Cole and other artists who sell stuff: He's seen galleries close up and shows dissipate over the years.
"It's a tough time for the art world," he lamented.
And yet, Cole was doing brisk business Saturday morning at the Art Walk in Waverly, selling his ceramic pottery to a crowd he called "fantastic" and one of the better turnouts he'd seen. He's the only artist who has been at the event all 14 years.
"Apparently, today seems to be a little bit of an exception," Cole said.
Plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the high 60s worked in the favor of the artists showcasing their wares at the 14th annual Art Walk, held at the riverside Kohlmann Park in downtown Waverly.
"It's the kickoff to the spring season for a lot of people," said Tiffany Schrage, tourism and special events director for the Waverly Chamber of Commerce, which co-sponsors the Walk. "A nice day like today, people can see their friends and see some art while they're down here."
Thirty-one artists, the vast majority from Iowa, set up along the park's winding sidewalk, hawking everything from paintings to metal sculptures to jewelry to wooden benches as hundreds passed through.
Jennifer Jones Ruiz began the Art Walk as a service project while in high school and continues to direct the event 14 years later.
"We have a lot of talented artists for one, and a lot of community support," Jones Ruiz said. "I think people appreciate and are happy we have an event like this."
Food vendors and children's activities, like the yearly piano painting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., helped bring families out.
But kids were painting more than just a piano. At age 11, Maria Tonelli of North Liberty was the youngest artist selected for the event this year, showcasing watercolors and pastels.
She's been painting since she was 5, she said.
"I think I just like doing them -- the animals," she said.
Her pieces featuring puffins were a top seller, friends working her booth confirmed.
Grandmother Margie Kline of St. Ansgar, a ceramics artist herself, said Maria's art can be found in stores in Decorah, St. Ansgar, Mason City and Austin, Minn.
"I do pottery and (husband) Bill does pottery, and Maria started coming along with us," she said.
