WATERLOO -- As attendees went through the food line, getting roast beef, mashed potatoes and plenty of dessert, Dan Simniok stationed himself near the lemonade cooler, filling glasses as a courtesy.
"Nobody was serving cups, so I stepped up to help," the 68-year-old Waterloo man said Friday during the Salvation Army's annual Christmas meal.
Simniok stops by the Salvation Army during mealtime on occasion, when he's in the area, he said.
"I'm retired, my wife died two years ago and I have nothing else to do. So I like doing things for other people," he said.
It was that kind of generosity that permeated the Christmas meal every year, said Salvation Army Capt. Shannon Thies.
"There's a beautiful spirit here," Thies said, in between greeting attendees by name as they walked into the Logan Avenue building.
Around 130 people, some regulars of the Salvation Army's meal program that runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays, stopped by for the Christmas meal, fellowship and to pick up a donated blanket on Friday.
"They're so beautiful," said Regina Lambrecht, coordinator for the Salvation Army's Pathway of Hope, who has been volunteering at the Christmas meal the past four years.
Lambrecht unboxed and arranged the quilts and blankets on a table for attendees to browse, enticing them with her favorite color combinations. The vast majority were donated by Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock.
"It just makes such a wonderful holiday for them," she said.
Organizers aren't sure how long the Salvation Army Christmas meal has been going on. Grace Fee, the social ministries coordinator, said they've had their weekly meal program since the 1970s.
"It started during an economic crisis as a way to provide extra support to the community, and it's kept going," Fee said. "It's longer than any of us can remember. It has been a tradition."
A new cook in the kitchen this year meant the 2019 menu included slow-cooked roast beef, ham, apple pie taquitos and more.
"She slow-cooked it all day yesterday, so this building smelled amazing," Fee said. "We're all anxious to try it."
Meals also were packed up and delivered to the Salvation Army's volunteer bell ringers, who are still out around the Cedar Valley until Dec. 24 trying to drum up the $601,000 the Salvation Army needs to meet this year's goal.
They were about $240,000 away from that goal as of Friday, Fee said. The $601,000 goal represents 30% of the organization's annual budget.
Thies noted there has been an anonymous donor helping them toward that with a record 15 gold coins this year.
"It's really, really exciting -- every night we open our buckets with a lot of anticipation," Thies said. "We are extremely grateful for that generous contribution."
