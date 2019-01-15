CEDAR RAPIDS --- Beatles vs. Stones-A Musical Showdown, performing Saturday at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, is offering complimentary tickets to federal employees impacted by the government shutdown.
The show starts at 7 p.m.
Federal employees are limited to two complimentary tickets per person and must show a valid government ID. This offer is based on availability and tickets may be obtained at the box office on the day of show only. The offer is valid if the government shutdown is still in place on the day of the show.
“Federal employees are struggling without paychecks and coming to a concert might take their minds off it for an evening. We’re happy to do it,” said Chris LeGrand, who plays “Mick Jagger” in the show.
The Cedar Falls show is part of a 125-stop tour of the U.S., Australia and Canada, and has been touring since 2011.The show also performs long-term residencies for a number of the Harrah’s Casino properties. The production includes some of the more popular songs from the two rock pioneers and covers the scope of their musical careers, although the set list for Satisfaction usually includes Rolling Stones songs up to the 1980s.
For tickets to the show, call 877-549-SHOW (7469), or go to www.gbpac.com. The Gallagher Bluedorn PAC is located at 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls. The show is appropriate for all ages.
